Duran Duran Kick Off “Future Past Tour” at BottleRock Napa Valley: Video + Setlist

Duran Duran launched their 2023 “Future Past North American Tour” at Napa Valley’s BottleRock Festival on Saturday, May 27th.

To kick off their headlining set, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group quickly dispatched several of their biggest hits, including “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Notorious,” and “A View to a Kill.” In a career-spanning sequence befitting the ethos behind their 2021 LP, FUTURE PAST, the band reached as far back as their 1981 debut single “Planet Earth,” while touching on key eras with tracks like 1984’s “The Reflex,” 1993’s “Ordinary World,” and their latest LP’s “ANNIVERSARY.”

The night also included the first live rendition of the FUTURE PAST duet “GIVE IT ALL UP” with Tove Lo, who performed with the band and separately earlier in the day. Following 1981’s “Girls on Film” as the main set’s closer, the band returned with a double Rio encore of “Save a Prayer” and the iconic title track. Watch fan-captured footage from their set below.

Duran Duran will continue their North American trek through September with support from Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & Chic, and Bastille on select dates. Check for tickets and deals to all of their upcoming dates here.

In March, bassist John Taylor shared that Duran Duran has been working on a new album with former guitarist Andy Taylor, who is currently undergoing treatment for stage four metastatic prostate cancer.

Duran Duran Setlist:

Velvet Newton (Intro song)

The Wild Boys

Hungry Like the Wolf

A View to a Kill (Featuring “James Bond Theme” introduction)

Notorious

Come Undone

ANNIVERSARY

Lonely in Your Nightmare / Super Freak

Friends of Mine

Careless Memories

Ordinary World (Dedicated to the people of the Ukraine)

GIVE IT ALL UP (Featuring Tove Lo)

Planet Earth

White Lines (Don’t Don’t Do It) (Grandmaster Melle Mel cover)

The Reflex

Girls on Film / Acceptable in the 80’s

Encore:

Save a Prayer

Rio