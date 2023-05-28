Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Duran Duran Kick Off “Future Past Tour” at BottleRock Napa Valley: Video + Setlist

Tove Lo joined the band to perform 2021's "GIVE IT ALL UP"

Advertisement
Duran Duran
Duran Duran, photo by Amy Price
May 28, 2023 | 7:45pm ET

    Duran Duran launched their 2023 “Future Past North American Tour” at Napa Valley’s BottleRock Festival on Saturday, May 27th.

    To kick off their headlining set, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group quickly dispatched several of their biggest hits, including “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Notorious,” and “A View to a Kill.” In a career-spanning sequence befitting the ethos behind their 2021 LP, FUTURE PAST, the band reached as far back as their 1981 debut single “Planet Earth,” while touching on key eras with tracks like 1984’s “The Reflex,” 1993’s “Ordinary World,” and their latest LP’s “ANNIVERSARY.”

    The night also included the first live rendition of the FUTURE PAST duet “GIVE IT ALL UP” with Tove Lo, who performed with the band and separately earlier in the day. Following 1981’s “Girls on Film” as the main set’s closer, the band returned with a double Rio encore of “Save a Prayer” and the iconic title track. Watch fan-captured footage from their set below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Duran Duran will continue their North American trek through September with support from Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & Chic, and Bastille on select dates. Check for tickets and deals to all of their upcoming dates here.

    In March, bassist John Taylor shared that Duran Duran has been working on a new album with former guitarist Andy Taylor, who is currently undergoing treatment for stage four metastatic prostate cancer.

    Duran Duran Setlist:
    Velvet Newton (Intro song)
    The Wild Boys
    Hungry Like the Wolf
    A View to a Kill (Featuring “James Bond Theme” introduction)
    Notorious
    Come Undone
    ANNIVERSARY
    Lonely in Your Nightmare / Super Freak
    Friends of Mine
    Careless Memories
    Ordinary World (Dedicated to the people of the Ukraine)
    GIVE IT ALL UP (Featuring Tove Lo)
    Planet Earth
    White Lines (Don’t Don’t Do It) (Grandmaster Melle Mel cover)
    The Reflex
    Girls on Film / Acceptable in the 80’s

    Advertisement

    Encore:
    Save a Prayer
    Rio

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to Score Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to Score Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie

May 28, 2023

Lana Del Rey 2023 brazil mita festival live tickets watch stream video setlist

Lana Del Rey Performs First Headlining Set in Four Years: Video + Setlist

May 28, 2023

Keanu Reeves with Dogstar

Keanu Reeves' '90s Band Dogstar Makes Live Return at BottleRock

May 27, 2023

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

Every Surprise Song Played by Taylor Swift on "The Eras Tour"

May 27, 2023

Queens of the Stone Age at Sonic Temple

Queens of the Stone Age Make Roaring Return at Sonic Temple: Photos, Video + Setlist

May 27, 2023

foo fighters boston calling 2023 shane hawkins violet grohl josh freese

Foo Fighters Call on Family with Shane Hawkins, Violet Grohl at Boston Calling

May 27, 2023

Blue Ivy with Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Joins Beyoncé on Stage for "My Power" in Paris: Watch

May 26, 2023

Jarvis Cocker of Pulp

Pulp Reunite for First Show in 11 Years: Videos + Setlist

May 26, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Duran Duran Kick Off "Future Past Tour" at BottleRock Napa Valley: Video + Setlist

Menu Shop Search Newsletter