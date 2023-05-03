Menu
Between the Buried and Me’s Dustie Waring to Sit Out Tour in Wake of Rape Allegation

The guitarist issued a statement after being accused of raping and impregnating a fan

BTBAM Dustie Waring rape allegation
Dustie Waring, photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images
May 3, 2023 | 10:40am ET

    Editor’s Note: This article contains details involving an alleged sexual assault that may be disturbing to some readers.

    Between the Buried and Me guitarist Dustie Waring will sit out of the band’s upcoming tour following accusations that he raped and impregnated a fan.

    News of the accusations broke on Tuesday (May 2nd) after the alleged victim posted a retelling of the incident using an anonymous Reddit account. The victim accused Waring of raping her while she was inebriated in a bar bathroom five years ago after a show, resulting in a pregnancy that was eventually terminated. The Reddit post also included incriminating screenshots of an Instagram chat between Waring and the victim [via MetalSucks].

    Waring has now come forward with an official statement on his social media accounts and declared that he will sit out the band’s Parallax II tour:

    “I have recently been made aware of allegations from 5 years ago which were posted this weekend on Reddit. I do not condone non-consensual sex and have never acted without consent in any part of my private life or maliciously taken advantage of anyone.

    These allegations have come as a complete shock, having dedicated my life to being of service to people that need help in many forms of recovery. I will therefore be taking some time to spend with my family to focus on maintaining my several years of sobriety which will include sitting out the Parallax II tour.

    With the exception of this statement, I will be dealing with this matter privately with my bandmates and discussing any future action with my lawyer in order to protect myself and my family.”

    Between the Buried and Me also issued a short statement on the matter:

    “Dustie Waring will not be performing on the Parallax 2: Future Sequence Tour. We will have a session guitarist filling in at all scheduled dates.”

    In the Reddit post, the alleged victim said she had been drinking throughout the day and was turned away from a BTBAM show that night for being too intoxicated. She then went to a nearby bar with friends, where Waring eventually showed up. As a fan, she said she approached Waring to introduce herself, after which Waring proceeded to force more drinks on her.

    She then claimed that her recollection of the night began to fade as Waring kept buying her drinks and kissing her at the bar. She said she then woke up with bruises on her hips and wrists and felt vaginal pain. She apparently contacted Waring on Instagram, and he allegedly confirmed that they had had intercourse, telling her to “live a little” (per her screenshots of the conversation).

    If you or someone you know has been impacted by sexual misconduct, you can reach out for support:

    RAINN Hotline
    1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
    http://www.rainn.org

    Crisis Text Line
    SMS: Text “HERE” to 741-741
    http://www.facebook.com/crisistextline (chat support)

