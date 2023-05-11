Menu
Ed Sheeran Says He’d Love to Make Country Music

He added that Taylor Swift got him into the genre

Ed Sheeran, photo by Scott Legato/WireImage/Getty Images
May 11, 2023 | 3:25pm ET

    Ed Sheeran is fresh out of court and, apparently, looking for another source of creative inspiration. His “Castle on the Hill” might look more like a “Castle on the Ranch” moving forward, as the singer told Billboard that he’s interested in making country music.

    Sheeran was invited by an anonymous artist to perform at Thursday’s Academy of Country Music Awards, and the show’s Texas setting is possibly giving him ideas: “I would love to transition into country,” he said. “I love the culture of it, I just love the songwriting. It’s just like brilliant songs.”

    But it was Nashville where the self-proclaimed “major country music fan” first fell in love with the genre: “It’s like a community,” he went on. “There’s not really a place in Europe where you could point and say, ‘That’s the home of songwriting.’ It’s not just for country music. Nashville is just a hub of incredible songwriters, incredible performers. And I really felt inspired just being there being around everyone.”

    Since Europe isn’t too concerned with the wild wild west, Sheeran said he didn’t get put on to country music until he toured with Taylor Swift while she was promoting her pivot-to-pop album Red: “I’d never really listened to country music as a kid growing up. It was only being on Taylor’s Red tour and living in Nashville and her basically introducing me to that side of it.”

    Last week, Sheeran threatened to quit music altogether if he’d been found liable in a lawsuit that claimed his song “Thinking Out Loud” ripped off the Marvin Gaye classic “Let’s Get It On.” He ended up winning — which is good news for both him as well as the songwriting world on a larger scale.

