Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Eddie Murphy to Play Inspector Clouseau in Pink Panther Reboot

Directed by Sonic the Hedgehog's Jeff Fowler

Advertisement
eddie murphy pink panther reboot inspector clouseau
Eddie Murphy, photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images
May 17, 2023 | 10:00pm ET

    A new Pink Panther film is in the works with Eddie Murphy is in talks to portray the iconic Inspector Jacques Clouseau.

    According to The Hollywood Reporterthe film will be directed Jeff Fowler (Sonic the Hedgehog) from a script written by Chris Bremner. Dan Lin, Jonathan Eirich, Larry Mirisch, and Julie Andrews will serve as producers.

    In keeping with The Pink Panther’’s long history, the project is said to mix the original franchise — a comedy-mystery based on Clouseau’s misadventures as a detective — and the cartoon feline that quickly became the subject of its own series. As a live action-CGI hybrid, the movie will reportedly see a human cast break the animated panther out of prison in order to complete another heist.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Clouseau was made famous by Peter Sellers, who portrayed the French policeman in the original 1963 Pink Panther film before reprising the role for two sequels in the ’70s. Decades later, Steve Martin took on the character for two movies in 2006 and 2009. As long as Henry Mancini’s iconic theme song returns, the reboot should be fine.

    Murphy last starred alongside Jonah Hill in the Netflix original You PeopleLooking ahead, he may appear in yet another exciting reboot: According to Chris Meledandri, the comedian is likely to return as Donkey alongside Mike Meyers and Cameron Diaz in Shrek 5

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Past Lives soundtrack Grizzly Bear Daniel Rossen Christopher Bear Sharon Van Etten

Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen and Chris Bear Announce Soundtrack for A24's Past Lives

May 17, 2023

Barbie Frances Ha Connections

From Black-and-White to Pink: Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s Journey from Frances Ha to Barbie

May 17, 2023

Disney Songs Ranked

A Definitive Ranking of Every Disney Song, Ever

May 17, 2023

Fast X Review Vin Diesel

Fast X Seems Exhausted by Trying to Top Itself: Review

May 17, 2023

Timothee Chalamet uncynical Wonka young audience Willy Wonka Gene Wilder Johnny Depp Paul King

Timothée Chalamet Was "Drawn" to Wonka Because It's Intended for an "Uncynical Young Audience"

May 17, 2023

Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Tom Cruise Jumps Off a Big Ass Mountain in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Trailer: Watch

May 17, 2023

arnold schwarzenegger ill be back catchphrase stupid

Arnold Schwarzenegger Thought Terminator's "I'll Be Back" Catchphrase Was "Stupid"

May 16, 2023

tom hanks ai deepfake likeness

Tom Hanks Is Preparing to Protect His Likeness From AI Technology

May 16, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Eddie Murphy to Play Inspector Clouseau in Pink Panther Reboot

Menu Shop Search Newsletter