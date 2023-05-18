Eddie Murphy to Play Inspector Clouseau in Pink Panther Reboot

A new Pink Panther film is in the works with Eddie Murphy is in talks to portray the iconic Inspector Jacques Clouseau.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be directed Jeff Fowler (Sonic the Hedgehog) from a script written by Chris Bremner. Dan Lin, Jonathan Eirich, Larry Mirisch, and Julie Andrews will serve as producers.

In keeping with The Pink Panther’’s long history, the project is said to mix the original franchise — a comedy-mystery based on Clouseau’s misadventures as a detective — and the cartoon feline that quickly became the subject of its own series. As a live action-CGI hybrid, the movie will reportedly see a human cast break the animated panther out of prison in order to complete another heist.

Clouseau was made famous by Peter Sellers, who portrayed the French policeman in the original 1963 Pink Panther film before reprising the role for two sequels in the ’70s. Decades later, Steve Martin took on the character for two movies in 2006 and 2009. As long as Henry Mancini’s iconic theme song returns, the reboot should be fine.

Murphy last starred alongside Jonah Hill in the Netflix original You People. Looking ahead, he may appear in yet another exciting reboot: According to Chris Meledandri, the comedian is likely to return as Donkey alongside Mike Meyers and Cameron Diaz in Shrek 5.