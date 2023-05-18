Elon Musk Rolls Out Twitter’s Latest Feature: Movie Piracy

Elon Musk has unveiled a new feature for subscribers of Twitter Blue: the ability to upload two-hour videos.

Right on queue, a verified user took advantage of the feature by uploading the movie Shrek 3 in full. The tweet currently sits atop the thread of replies to Musk’s initial tweet.

As Musk gutted most of Twitter’s staff, firing upwards of 8,000 employees, the social media platform has struggled to combat intellectual property infringement. The launch of Twitter Blue further exacerbated those issues, essentially giving users with a checkmark free rein to impersonate celebrities and other notable figures. With its latest feature, Twitter Blue subscribers can also upload full-length motion pictures without the fear of repercussion.

Musk himself frequently lifts memes and other content without attribution or credit, so he’s unlikely unbothered by the uptick in copyright infringement. He’s also too busy trafficking in conspiracy theories and anti-semitic tropes to probably notice.