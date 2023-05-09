Emo’s Not Dead Cruise 2024 Lineup: Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, and More

The Emo’s Not Dead Cruise is returning for its second voyage in 2024. The at-sea festival will feature headliners Yellowcard, along with Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, and more.

The trip on the Norwegian Pearl departs from Miami on February 26th and sets sail to a private island in the Bahamas “for a melancholic summer experience like no other.” Sign-ups for ticket pre-sales are ongoing via the cruise website, with a public on-sale beginning at 2 p.m. ET on May 16th.

“We’ll be moshing all day, screaming all night while we brush shoulders with emo legends on the sea of tears!” reads the press release via founder Matt Cutshall (aka Your Broken Hero). “Trust us when we say, you’ll be down bad if you miss this one!”

The rest of the lineup includes August Burns Red, Senses Fail, The Devil Wears Prada, Charlotte Sands, Armor for Sleep, and Reclaim the Fallen, with more to be announced. In addition to the performances, other activities include the return of the belly flop contest, a live “emo karaoke” band, an “emo casino,” the Dive Bar, and more.

Ahead of the February departure, be sure to revisit our recap and a photo gallery (below) of the inaugural Emo’s Not Dead Cruise that took place last fall.

Watch the announcement video and see the lineup poster for the 2024 Emo’s Not Dead Cruise below.

Photo Gallery – Inaugural Emo’s Not Dead Cruise in 2022 (click to expand and scroll through):