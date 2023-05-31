Menu
Fan Chant: ENHYPEN on Growing “Even Closer as a Team” Through New Mini-Album DARK BLOOD

Plus, a world tour announcement from the rising septet

enhypen fan chant dark blood
ENHYPEN, photo courtesy of BELIFT LAB
Mary Siroky
May 31, 2023 | 4:46pm ET

    Welcome to Fan Chant, a weekly column for K-pop fans, stans, and newbies alike. Each week, I’ll be rolling out interviews, lists, and all kinds of content to keep you in the loop on the latest and greatest from our friends in Seoul and beyond. Also, make sure to subscribe to my companion newsletter!

    To anyone who watched I-Land, it feels like the members of ENHYPEN are growing up fast. Following their 2020 debut, Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-Ki found their footing remarkably quickly: A successful world tour in 2022 broadened their global horizons even more, and ENGENEs around the world today were treated to news of another world tour here in 2023.

    With their fourth mini-album, titled DARK BLOOD, the guys have entered new creative territory, embracing thematic darkness alongside more mature sounds and aesthetics. “Just come over and bite me,” they sing on the album’s focus track, decked out in their finest vampire-inspired regalia and crushing, dramatic choreography.

    I’ve been lucky enough to connect with ENHYPEN quite a few times since they arrived on the scene, and as we’ve all watched them hone their skills and experiment musically over the past few years, I also feel like the guys are growing closer and stronger as a team. I checked in with the members to hear about recent wins, future goals, and all their feelings around DARK BLOOD. Find their freshly announced tour dates below, keep an eye out for tickets here, and read on for the full interview.

    ENHYPEN World Tour FATE 2023 Dates

    07/29-30 — Seoul, KR @ KSPO Dome
    09/02-03 — Osaka, JP @ Kyocera Dome Osaka
    09/13-14 — Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome
    10/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dignity Health Sports Park
    10/10 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
    10/13 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    10/14 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    10/18-19 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    10/22 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

