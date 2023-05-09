How to Watch Eurovision 2023 in America

The Eurovision Song Contest Song Contest has become annual event television for Americans despite the country’s permanent spectator status. Luckily, the 2023 iteration of the long-running, international music competition will be accessible to stream anywhere in the US via Peacock for a third consecutive year. Considering the high bar set in 2022 by Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra, the reigning champions who spent their winnings on military drones, as well as this year’s Frankie Goes to Hollywood reunion at the opening weekend festivities, Eurovision 2023 is primed to be yet another must-see exhibition.

Find all the details about Eurovision 2023 below, including when and where to tune in, and who’s hosting and performing.

When Is Eurovision 2023?

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be split into three rounds, kicking off with the First Semi-Final on Tuesday, May 9th. The Second Semi-Final follows on Thursday, May 11th and the event concludes with the Grand Final on Saturday, May 13th. Each episode will stream live from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT.

How Can I Watch Eurovision 2023?

In the US, Eurovision 2023 will be available to stream live and on-demand via Peacock. To access the livestream, viewers will need to sign up for one of Peacock’s Premium plans, which start at $4.99/month; you can sign up and stream the ceremony here.

For details on how to watch outside of the US, head to Eurovision’s website.

Who Is Performing?

The international competition will showcase artists representing 37 countries across Europe and Australia. The contestant pool includes established acts like the UK’s Mae Muller and Ireland’s Wild Youth, who beat out John Lydon’s Public Image Ltd. in a preliminary round, as well as returning competitors from Italy, Sweden, and more, plus a wide swath of up-and-coming talent.

Who Is Hosting?

The event’s Grand Final will be hosted by legendary television personality Graham Norton, Ukrainian musician Julia Sanina, Emmy-winning Ted Lasso actor Hannah Waddingham, and Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon. Norton will also serve as commentator, as he has done since 2009, alongside original Great British Bake-Off presenter Mel Giedroyc.

Meanwhile, two-time Olympic figure skating champion and sports analyst Johnny Weir will return to Peacock after providing commentary during the 2022 contest. This year, the noted Eurovision super-fan will host a special livestream during the Grand Final titled “Watch With Live,” which will allow Peacock users to engage with Weir and ask questions in real-time. Both the Walk With Live” livestream and commentary-free feed will be available on Peacock here.