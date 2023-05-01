Menu
Fall Out Boy Selling Vinyl Infused with Their Own Tears

So Much (For) Stardust is the first release on Crynyl

fall out boy crynyl vinyl tears so much for stardust lp album pop punk rock music news
Fall Out Boy (photo by Pamela Littky) and Crynyl (photo courtesy of the artist)
May 1, 2023 | 1:59pm ET

    Fall Out Boy records have surely generated a significant amount of tears over the past two decades, but what if Fall Out Boy records were made of tears? The pop-punk veterans have announced Crynyl, a limited edition vinyl infused with the artist’s real, actual tears. First on the docket is their latest album, So Much (For) Stardust,

    Fall Out Boy hinted at Crynyl back in March when they posted an Instagram video of Pete Wentz applying tear stick, chopping onions, and sweetly reminiscing on his friendship with Patrick Stump, all for a secret upcoming project. Those tears apparently went towards one of the 50 copies available of So Much (For) Stardust on Crynyl, which come packaged in a gatefold box with a built-in, fully functional tissue dispenser.

    Unfortunately for Fall Out Boy diehards, the first Crynyl pressing of So Much (For) Stardust has already sold out, but it seems there are already plans for more records to sob over. See a weepy Wentz in a promo clip for Crynyl below.

    Related Video

    This June, Fall Out Boy will kick off their North American amphitheater tour with support from Alkaline Trio and Bring Me the Horizon. Find tickets at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    In other recent innovative vinyl news, earlier this year, the Australian band Private Function made pressings of their latest album using their own urine. (We’ll take the tears.)

    Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to clarify that Crynyl is not a company, but actually the product itself.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

