Far From Saints, the new group made up of Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones and The Wind and the Wave’s Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker, join Kyle Meredith to talk about their self-titled debut album.

The trio talk about the journey to the LP’s release after being sidetracked by the pandemic, finding their sound, and discovering what the songs would be about. Jones and Lynn also dive into the idea of the songs being a conversation between the two, themes of death and rebirth, and how covering “Stop Draggin ‘My Heart Around” gave them a sonic direction:

“When you’ve got a connection with voices, it’s a rare thing,” Jones explains. “And we just ended up experimenting doing that Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks track, and that worked really, really well. And we just said, should we write some songs together?”

Listen to Far From Saints chat about their self-titled debut and more in the new podcast episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below.