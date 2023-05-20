Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones and The Wind and the Wave’s Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker on Their New Band, Far From Saints

The trio discuss their self-titled debut and how covering “Stop Draggin' My Heart Around” gave them a sonic direction

Advertisement
Far From Saints podcast interview Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Far From Saints, photo by Sophia French
Consequence Staff
May 20, 2023 | 9:22am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Far From Saints, the new group made up of Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones and The Wind and the Wave’s Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker, join Kyle Meredith to talk about their self-titled debut album.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The trio talk about the journey to the LP’s release after being sidetracked by the pandemic, finding their sound, and discovering what the songs would be about. Jones and Lynn also dive into the idea of the songs being a conversation between the two, themes of death and rebirth, and how covering “Stop Draggin ‘My Heart Around” gave them a sonic direction:

    “When you’ve got a connection with voices, it’s a rare thing,” Jones explains. “And we just ended up experimenting doing that Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks track, and that worked really, really well. And we just said, should we write some songs together?”

    Listen to Far From Saints chat about their self-titled debut and more in the new podcast episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

city on fire Wyatt Oleff and Chase Sui Wonders podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Wyatt Oleff and Chase Sui Wonders on City on Fire, Shrooms, and The Strokes & Radiohead

May 19, 2023

Def Leppard drastic symphonies podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Def Leppard’s Phil Collen on Their Royal Philharmonic Collab and Resurrecting the Bowie Cover Band Cybernauts

May 17, 2023

g-eazy Tulips & Roses interview podcast Kyle Meredith

G-Eazy on Burning Out, Living in Paris, and Becoming Part Owner of Oakland Roots

May 15, 2023

The New Pornographers continue as a guest interview podcast Kyle Meredith

The New Pornographers’ A.C. Newman on Early Influences and Not Being Tied to a Decade

May 13, 2023

Belinda Carlisle kismet podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Belinda Carlisle on Rediscovering Her Classic Sound and Likelihood of Another Go-Go’s LP

May 12, 2023

Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade tour podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Les Claypool on Covering Tool and Pink Floyd, Upcoming Albums with Delirium and Billy Strings

May 10, 2023

Feist Multitudes podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Feist on Mortality, Martial Arts Movies, and Being in a Songwriting Group with Beck and Mac DeMarco

May 8, 2023

Kylie Rogers beau is afraid podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Kylie Rogers on Beau Is Afraid, Watching Blue Velvet, and Meeting BTS

May 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones and The Wind and the Wave’s Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker on Their New Band, Far From Saints

Menu Shop Search Newsletter