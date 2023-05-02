The stars came out to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday for the 2023 Met Gala honoring late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Hosted by Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and, of course, Anna Wintour, this year’s Met Gala is tied to the Costume Institute exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” Naturally, then, attendees dressed in homage to Lagerfeld, who served as the creative director for Fendi and Chanel for decades in addition to designing for Balmain, Chloé, and his own fashion house.

Below, you can see what David Byrne, Phoebe Bridgers, Jennie of BLACKPINK, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, FKA twigs, Ice Spice, Jared Leto and Doja Cat (who both came dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat), Erykah Badu, Lizzo, Olivia Rodrigo, Janelle Monáe, Maya Hawke, Suki Waterhouse, Jenna Ortega, Pete Davidson, Sydney Sweeney, Pedro Pascal, and more wore to the 2023 Met Gala.

Advertisement

Related Video

Though it’s a charity event that raises money for the Costume Institute, the Met Gala has long been considered one of the most prestigious displays of wealth and influence around. Once its attendees show off their extraordinary outfits and head inside the Met, we really don’t know what happens (though dinner and a display of the costume exhibition is likely involved). Phones aren’t allowed inside the gala, and for those not invited to the event, tickets go for about $50,000 per person.

Despite passing away in 2019, Lagerfeld has continued to influence pop culture. Jared Leto will play the designer in an upcoming biopic that he hopes will portray him “as honestly as possible.” No word on if the film will acknowledge Lagerfeld’s past instances of fatphobia, Islamophobia, sexism, and antisemitism, though.

2023 Met Gala Gallery (Click to Expand)