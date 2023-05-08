Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Feist catches up with the Kyle Meredith With podcast to talk about Multitudes, her first new album in six years.

The Canadian singer-songwriter likens the new set of songs to the game 52 Card Pickup and talks about how having a kid reflects one’s own mortality. She also discusses how loss, life, and unsolvable mysteries make up much of what she’s writing about and the songwriting group she was part of that included Beck, Mac DeMarco, Adam Cohen, and Damien Rice.

“The point being to search that isn’t in a way that isn’t about sitting and wondering and worrying,” she explains. “There was kind of a sacred vow that you wouldn’t let anyone listen. If anyone was in the house with you, you’d put headphones on. Nobody except the people involved in the same exercise could listen.”

Feist also reveals she’s learned from watching martial arts movies and how that applies to the record.

Listen to Feist chat about Multitudes and more in the new podcast episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below.