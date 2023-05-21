Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Fetty Wap’s Lawyer Says He Resorted to Drug Dealing Due to Pandemic

"There were no opportunities to perform, thus his income was severely limited"

Advertisement
fetty wap pandemic federal drug charge covid 19 case 2023 lawyer attorney statement sentence prison court date
Fetty Wap, photo by Derrick Rossignol
May 21, 2023 | 5:15pm ET

    Fetty Wap’s attorney has cited the pandemic as one of the alleged origins for the rapper’s “bicoastal drug distribution organization” that led to his October 2021 arrest on federal drug conspiracy charges.

    Though the New Jersey native — born Willie Junior Maxwell II — pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances in August 2022, his legal representation has begun to make their case for a five-year mandatory minimum prison sentence rather than the prosecutor’s recommended 87 to 108 months. According to a memorandum filed on May 17th by his attorney Elizabeth Macedonio and reported by XXL, the New Jersey native’s involvement in the “instant offense” stemmed from “depression” and compounding “financial obligations” exacerbated by the onset of COVID-19.

    Macedonio stated, “In or about 2020, with the coming of the worldwide pandemic, things began to change for Mr. Maxwell. There were no opportunities to perform, thus his income was severely limited.” The document went on to list a series of setbacks that occurred prior to his alleged drug operation, sharing, “he was sued personally, was going through a divorce, and was involved with a tour manager who was stealing from him,” while further adding that he “lost his grandparents and several other people who were close to him.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Depression and panic began to set in,” the statement continued. “As stated, Mr. Maxwell took enormous pride in his ability to provide for his children and lend support to his other family members. He is described as a people pleaser and a person who gains great satisfaction from taking care of others. Suddenly it felt like life was going in reverse and he became ashamed when he began to struggle to keep up the lifestyle that he created for so many. His judgment became impaired. Desperate to keep up with his financial obligations, Mr. Maxwell became involved in the instant offense for a few months in the spring of 2020.”

    TMZ reports that the full set of legal documents submitted on behalf of the rapper included letters from family and friends that affirmed his tendency to support them financially. Meanwhile, Breon Peace from the office of the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York argued that the rapper “has used, and continues to use, his fame, sizeable platform and influence to glamorize the drug trade.”

    The “Trap Queen” rapper is set to make his next court appearance on May 24th for sentencing.

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Josh Freese with Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters Reveal Josh Freese As New Live Drummer

May 21, 2023

Cream lyricist Pete Brown

Pete Brown, Cream Lyricist, Dead at 82

May 20, 2023

lizzo nebraska bill anti abortion gender affirming care

Lizzo Rallies Against Anti-Abortion, Gender-Affirming Care Bill During Nebraska Show: Watch

May 20, 2023

nypd cops charged with stealing jay z champagne

NYPD Cops Charged with Stealing Champagne from Electric Zoo Festival

May 20, 2023

taylor swift fan security guard

Taylor Swift Fan Becomes Security Guard to Get Into "The Eras Tour"

May 20, 2023

Far From Saints podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones and The Wind and the Wave’s Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker on Their New Band, Far From Saints

May 20, 2023

Benedict Cumberbatch to Play Pete Seeger

Benedict Cumberbatch to Play Pete Seeger in Bob Dylan Biopic

May 19, 2023

Blur

Blur Kick Off Reunion Tour: Setlist + Video

May 19, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Fetty Wap's Lawyer Says He Resorted to Drug Dealing Due to Pandemic

Menu Shop Search Newsletter