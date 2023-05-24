Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Fetty Wap Sentenced to Six Years in Prison for Drug Trafficking

Prosecutors alleged the "Trap Queen" rapper "glamorized the drug trade"

Advertisement
fetty wap pandemic federal drug charge covid 19 case 2023 lawyer attorney statement sentence prison court date
Fetty Wap, photo by Derrick Rossignol
May 24, 2023 | 12:46pm ET

    Fetty Wap has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for drug trafficking, the New York Times reports.

    The New Jersey native — born Willie Junior Maxwell II — pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances in August 2022. Federal authorities accused him of being part of a “multimillion-dollar bicoastal drug distribution organization” that moved more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey between June 2019 and June 2020.

    Fetty Wap’s legal representation made the case for a five-year mandatory minimum prison sentence rather than the prosecutor’s recommended 87 to 108 months. According to a memorandum filed on May 17th by his attorney Elizabeth Macedonio and reported by XXL, the New Jersey native’s involvement in the “instant offense” stemmed from “depression” and compounding “financial obligations” exacerbated by the onset of COVID-19.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Macedonio stated, “In or about 2020, with the coming of the worldwide pandemic, things began to change for Mr. Maxwell. There were no opportunities to perform, thus his income was severely limited.” The document went on to list a series of setbacks that occurred prior to his alleged drug operation, sharing, “he was sued personally, was going through a divorce, and was involved with a tour manager who was stealing from him,” while further adding that he “lost his grandparents and several other people who were close to him.”

    “Depression and panic began to set in,” the statement continued. “As stated, Mr. Maxwell took enormous pride in his ability to provide for his children and lend support to his other family members. He is described as a people pleaser and a person who gains great satisfaction from taking care of others. Suddenly it felt like life was going in reverse and he became ashamed when he began to struggle to keep up the lifestyle that he created for so many. His judgment became impaired. Desperate to keep up with his financial obligations, Mr. Maxwell became involved in the instant offense for a few months in the spring of 2020.”

    Prosecutors claimed Fetty Wap used his fame to “glamorize the drug trade” while making millions from his music, pointing to the massive commercial success of “Trap Queen” and the child extras in the music video. “Young people who admire the defendant and are considering selling drugs need to be sent a message that selling drugs is not a glamorous lifestyle and, if they participate in that trade, they will receive lengthy prison sentences,” wrote US attorney Breon Peace, advocating for an even longer prison sentence.

    Advertisement

    TMZ reports that the full set of legal documents submitted to on behalf of the rapper included letters from family and friends that affirmed his tendency to support them financially. Meanwhile, Breon Peace from the office of the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York argued that the rapper “has used, and continues to use, his fame, sizeable platform and influence to glamorize the drug trade.”

    Editor’s Note: This story originally ran on May 21st, 2023. It has been updated to include details of Fetty Wap’s sentencing.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

tina turner reactions death died rock pop music news

Celebrities React to Death of Tina Turner

May 24, 2023

Rammstein Till Lindemann fall off stage

Till Lindemann Takes Nasty Fall Off Stage at Rammstein's First Official Show of 2023: Watch

May 24, 2023

Breaking
Tina Turner

Tina Turner, Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Dead at 83

May 24, 2023

AJJ Sean Bonnette spark parade podcast interview

Sean Bonnette of AJJ on Watching Annihilation Over and Over: The Spark Parade

May 24, 2023

Steve Albini In Utero sessions Nirvana Kurt Cobain secret Minnesota studio pseudonym

Steve Albini Reveals How Nirvana's In Utero Recording Sessions Were Kept a Secret

May 24, 2023

halestorm ashley mcbryde terrible things

Halestorm Recruit Country Singer Ashley McBryde for New Version of "Terrible Things": Stream

May 24, 2023

taylor swift ice spice lana del rey karma remix snow on the beach midnights deluxe pop hip hop music news stream

Taylor Swift Announces Ice Spice Collab, New Version of “Snow on the Beach” with Lana Del Rey

May 24, 2023

water from your eyes everyone's crushed cosigns cosign artist of the month interview

CoSign: Water from Your Eyes Take Fun Seriously

May 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Fetty Wap Sentenced to Six Years in Prison for Drug Trafficking

Menu Shop Search Newsletter