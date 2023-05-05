Filter Unleash New Song “Face Down” Ahead of Forthcoming Album: Stream

Filter are back with a bran -new song, “Face Down.” The track follows the band’s previously released single, “For the Beaten,” which dropped in October 2022. Both tracks will appear on the industrial rock act’s as-yet-untitled forthcoming album, due later this year via Golden Robot Records.

The new single “Face Down” features soulful verses that complement Filter’s classic sound, featuring dark, electronic beats, thick guitars, and frontman Richard Patrick’s layered, eerie vocals.

“‘Face Down’ speaks to the hate and negativity plaguing the world today,” Patrick said in a statement. “I wrote it after being inundated with lies, deceptions, and pure vitriol I saw on social media. I’m pumped. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the full album.”

In addition to the new song, Filter will present “California Screamin’,” a global concert stream performed live from Los Angeles via the platform HITKOR on June 17th. A press release promises the show to feature “special guests, classic songs Filter has not performed in over 25 years and the debut of brand-new material.”

“I’ve been itching to do a live stream since things shut down a couple years ago but I got caught up in the studio working on our new album,” Patrick said. “When Scott [Donnell, CMO HITKOR] came to me and told me about HITKOR, and then invited me down to see Ministry do their thing, I was sold.”

“California Screamin'” tickets run $14.99, and All-Access passes are $19.99 via HITKOR.com. FrontRow advanced ticket discounts are $9.99 and $14.99, respectively, and are available until June 2nd.

Filter and Ministry were recently announced as support on the upcoming “Freaks on Parade” tour featuring co-headliners Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper. In addition, Filter has a number of headlining and festival shows lined up. Tickets to the band’s upcoming shows are available here.

Listen to “Face Down” in the player below.