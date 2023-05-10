Menu
Flamin’ Hot Trailer Tells Origin Story of Spicy Cheetos: Watch

Biopic tells the story of former Frito-Lay janitor turned marketing executive Richard Montañez

flamin hot cheetos richard montanez trailer watch hulu disney+
Flamin’ Hot (Searchlight Pictures)
May 10, 2023 | 12:59pm ET

    Former Frito-Lay janitor Richard Montañez has long claimed he invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. His account of the wildly popular flavor’s origins is the subject of the Eva Longoria-directed biopic Flamin’ Hot, which has been previewed in a new trailer. Watch it below.

    Premiering June 9th on Hulu and Disney+, Flamin’ Hot stars Jesse Garcia as Montañez and also features Annie Gonzales, Dennis Haysbert, Tony Shalhoub, Matt Walsh, and Emilio Rivera.

    According to Montañez, he was inspired to spice up Cheetos by Mexican-American food like street corn while working as a janitor at Frito-Lay’s Rancho Cucamonga plant. He pitched the idea over the phone to then-CEO Roger Enrico and was invited to present it in person. This eventually led to his rise as a marketing executive at the company.

Flamin' Hot Trailer Tells Origin Story of Spicy Cheetos: Watch

