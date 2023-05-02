Foals Bassist Walter Gervers Is Back in the Band

Walter Gervers, the founding bassist of British indie rock band Foals, has rejoined the group following a six-year hiatus, vocalist Yannis Philippakis announced on his Instagram Tuesday.

“After 6 years in the alpine wilderness guess who’s back in the band?!! Walter is back & better than ever,” Philippakis excitedly wrote in the caption for a photo of him, drummer Jack Bevan, and guitarist Jimmy Smith drinking in a pub. “Rejoining for all the coming shows & into the future. Get ready, the boys are back in business 🦅🏄‍♀️,” the post continued. Funny enough, Gervers was absent from the photo.

His departure first went public in a handwritten note shared on the band’s Facebook on January 5th, 2018. Gervers left to “pursue a new life,” the post said, ending on a somewhat high note with, “It’s the end of a chapter but not the end of the book.” The band went on to release Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Parts 1 and 2, touring in support of the projects ahead of their seventh album Life Is Yours. In 2021, the band shared that they would continue on as a trio, with keyboardist Edwin Congreave leaving the band as well.

With Gervers now in tow, Foals are hitting the road on May 4th with a series of UK and European headlining tour dates. They’ll then go on to support Paramore during their North American run. You can purchase tickets to Foals’ solo and supporting shows now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.