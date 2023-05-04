Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares “Fairlies”: Stream

Grian Chatten, lead singer of the Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C., has announced the release of his debut solo album Chaos for the Fly, due out June 30th on Partisan Records. Chatten also shared “Fairlies,” which you can listen to below.

The announcement comes just one week after Chatten released his plucky, acoustic-driven debut single “The Score.” Meanwhile, “Fairlies” gives off Conor Oberst-type energy — vocally subdued and monotone, and instrumentally going back and forth between strongly struck chords, and accented sweeps of violin and tambourines. Watch the music video, animated by Callum Scott-Dyson, below.

According to a press release for the debut, Chatten said he wrote the track in the midst of “intense heat” in Spain and LA before the band went on tour. “It was a quick write, and I believe I celebrated each line with a beer,” he joked.

Chatten will be hitting the road with the rest of Fontaines D.C. later this year to open up for Artic Monkeys on the North American leg of their tour. You can get tickets at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. You can also pre-order Chaos for the Fly here.

Chaos for the Fly Artwork:

Chaos for the Fly Tracklist:

01. The Score

02. Last Time Every Time Forever

03. Fairlies

04. Bob’s Casino

05. All of the People

06. East Coast Bed

07. Salt Throwers Off a Truck

08. I Am So Far

09. Season for Pain