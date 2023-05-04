Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares “Fairlies”: Stream

Out June 30th on Partisan Records

Advertisement
Grian Chatten solo debut album Chaos For The Fly Fairlies
Grian Chatten, photo by Polocho
May 4, 2023 | 1:06pm ET

    Grian Chatten, lead singer of the Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C., has announced the release of his debut solo album Chaos for the Fly, due out June 30th on Partisan Records. Chatten also shared “Fairlies,” which you can listen to below.

    The announcement comes just one week after Chatten released his plucky, acoustic-driven debut single “The Score.” Meanwhile, “Fairlies” gives off Conor Oberst-type energy — vocally subdued and monotone, and instrumentally going back and forth between strongly struck chords, and accented sweeps of violin and tambourines. Watch the music video, animated by Callum Scott-Dyson, below.

    According to a press release for the debut, Chatten said he wrote the track in the midst of “intense heat” in Spain and LA before the band went on tour. “It was a quick write, and I believe I celebrated each line with a beer,” he joked.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Chatten will be hitting the road with the rest of Fontaines D.C. later this year to open up for Artic Monkeys on the North American leg of their tour. You can get tickets at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. You can also pre-order Chaos for the Fly here.

    Chaos for the Fly Artwork:

    Grian Chatten Chaos For The Fly debut solo album Fontaines D.C. Fairlies

    Chaos for the Fly Tracklist:
    01. The Score
    02. Last Time Every Time Forever
    03. Fairlies
    04. Bob’s Casino
    05. All of the People
    06. East Coast Bed
    07. Salt Throwers Off a Truck
    08. I Am So Far
    09. Season for Pain

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

bring me the horizon lost stream

Bring Me the Horizon Go Pop-Punk on New Song "LosT": Stream

May 4, 2023

flaming lips hypnotist ep yoshimi battles the pink robots anniversary listen vinyl pre order alternative rock music news

The Flaming Lips Announce Rarities EP Hypnotist

May 4, 2023

Alex G Live from Union Transfer new album live album

Alex G Announces New Album Live from Union Transfer

May 4, 2023

3teeth merchant of the void stream

3Teeth Unleash New Song "Merchant of the Void" Ahead of Forthcoming Album: Stream

May 4, 2023

little dragon new album slugs of love artwork tracklist kenneth song video stream

Little Dragon Announce New Album Slugs of Love, Share "Kenneth": Stream

May 3, 2023

Bethany Cosentino Announces Debut Solo Album, Best Coast Going On Indefinite Hiatus

May 3, 2023

bush all things must change stream

Bush Share New Song "All Things Must Change": Stream

May 3, 2023

angel dust band 2023

Angel Du$t Return with Potent Singles "Very Aggressive" and "Love Slam": Stream

May 2, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Fontaines D.C.'s Grian Chatten Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares "Fairlies": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter