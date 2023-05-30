It’s release week for Foo Fighters, who are set to unveil their new album, But Here We Are, this Friday (June 2nd). With just a few days to go, the band has shared one final preview in the form of the 10-minute rock epic “The Teacher.”

In his review of But Here We Are for Consequence, Associate Editor Paolo Ragusa says “The Teacher” finds Foo Fighters sounding “more threatening and uncertain than they have at any point in their 25+ years.”

Accompanying the song is a short film directed by multimedia artist Tony Oursler, which you can watch below. According to a press release, Oursler came on to the band’s radar through his work with David Bowie, specifically his video for “Where Are We Now?”

Related Video

Foo Fighters previously previewed But Here We Are with “Rescued,” “Under You,” and “Show Me How.” This past weekend, they performed at both Boston Calling and Sonic Temple. Their tour docket next includes festival appearances at Bonnaroo, Louder Than Life, Austin City Limits, and Riot Fest, as well as headlining dates with support from The Breeders. Tickets to all of their shows are on sale now at StubHub.