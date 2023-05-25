Foo Fighters played their first full-band concert of 2023 at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion at Meadowbrook in Gilford, NH on Wednesday. The show served as a sort-of warm-up ahead of the band’s run of summer festival appearances. It also marked Foo Fighters’ first public gig with new live drummer Josh Freese, who has stepped in for the late Taylor Hawkins.

The setlist spanned a total of 21 songs, kicking off with “Rescued,” the lead single from their new album, But Here We Are. They further previewed the album with performances of “Under You,” “Nothing At All,” and the album’s title track.

Other notable song selections included the first performance of “Cold Day in the Sun” in five years, “Shame Shame” with Violet Grohl on vocals, and a set closing one-two-three punch of “Best of You,” “Aurora,” and “Everlong.” See the full setlist and fan-captured footage below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Foo Fighters will next head to Boston to headline Boston Calling this weekend. They’re also scheduled to appear at Bonnaroo, Louder Than Life, Austin City Limits, and Riot Fest, as well as play headlining dates with support from The Breeders. Tickets to all of their shows are on sale now here.

But Here We Are is set for release on June 2nd.

Foo Fighters Setlist:

Rescued (Live Debut)

Walk

No Son of Mine

Learn to Fly

Under You (Live Debut)

The Pretender

But Here We Are (Live Debut)

Breakout

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

My Hero

This Is a Call

All My Life

Nothing at All (Live Debut)

Shame Shame (with Violet Grohl on vocals)

These Days

Cold Day in the Sun

Monkey Wrench

Best of You

Aurora

Everlong