Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Foo Fighters Kick Off 2023 Comeback Tour: Setlist + Video

The band ran through a 21-song set in Gilford, New Hampshire on Wednesday

Advertisement
Foo Fighters 2023 tour
Foo Fighters, photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FF
May 24, 2023 | 11:33pm ET

    Foo Fighters played their first full-band concert of 2023 at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion at Meadowbrook in Gilford, NH on Wednesday. The show served as a sort-of warm-up ahead of the band’s run of summer festival appearances. It also marked Foo Fighters’ first public gig with new live drummer Josh Freese, who has stepped in for the late Taylor Hawkins.

    The setlist spanned a total of 21 songs, kicking off with “Rescued,” the lead single from their new album, But Here We Are. They further previewed the album with performances of “Under You,” “Nothing At All,” and the album’s title track.

    Other notable song selections included the first performance of “Cold Day in the Sun” in five years, “Shame Shame” with Violet Grohl on vocals, and a set closing one-two-three punch of “Best of You,” “Aurora,” and “Everlong.” See the full setlist and fan-captured footage below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Foo Fighters will next head to Boston to headline Boston Calling this weekend. They’re also scheduled to appear at BonnarooLouder Than LifeAustin City Limits, and Riot Fest, as well as play headlining dates with support from The Breeders. Tickets to all of their shows are on sale now here.

    But Here We Are is set for release on June 2nd.

    Foo Fighters Setlist:

    Rescued (Live Debut)
    Walk
    No Son of Mine
    Learn to Fly
    Under You (Live Debut)
    The Pretender
    But Here We Are (Live Debut)
    Breakout
    The Sky Is a Neighborhood
    My Hero
    This Is a Call
    All My Life
    Nothing at All (Live Debut)
    Shame Shame (with Violet Grohl on vocals)
    These Days
    Cold Day in the Sun
    Monkey Wrench
    Best of You
    Aurora
    Everlong

     

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

portugal the man unknown mortal orchestra new song summer of luv stream

Portugal. The Man Team with Unknown Mortal Orchestra for New Song "Summer of Luv": Stream

May 24, 2023

angela bassett honors tina turner

Angela Bassett Honors Tina Turner: "She Gave Us Her Whole Self"

May 24, 2023

tina turner 10 best songs tracks list

Tina Turner's 10 Best Songs

May 24, 2023

bonnaroo 2023 picks the what podcast

Brad's Ideal Schedule for Bonnaroo 2023: The What Podcast

May 24, 2023

buck meek new album haunted mountain stream title track

Big Thief's Buck Meek Announces New Album Haunted Mountain, Shares Title Track: Stream

May 24, 2023

tina turner reactions death died rock pop music news

Musicians React to Tina Turner's Death: "The Ultimate Superhero"

May 24, 2023

Rammstein Till Lindemann fall off stage

Till Lindemann Takes Nasty Fall Off Stage at Rammstein's First Official Show of 2023: Watch

May 24, 2023

Breaking
Tina Turner

Tina Turner, Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Dead at 83

May 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Foo Fighters Kick Off 2023 Comeback Tour: Setlist + Video

Menu Shop Search Newsletter