Foo Fighters Reveal Josh Freese As New Live Drummer

Foo Fighters have revealed Josh Freese as their new live drummer.

Foo Fighters debuted their new touring lineup on Sunday during a pre-tour livestream called “Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts.”

Prior to revealing Freese as their new live drummer, Foo Fighters teased other potential replacements in a funny skit that featured appearances from Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Tool’s Danny Carey, and Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe.

Freese replaces longtime Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away in March 2022 at the age of 50. Foo Fighters’ new album, But Here We Are, is dedicated to Hawkins.

Freese is a logical replacement, a drummer’s drummer with a resume that’s bar none. Over the years, he’s drummed for everyone from Vandals to Devo to Nine Inch Nails to Sting. As a testament to his versatility, during Coachella 2022, he played with both 100 gecs and Danny Elfman on the same day.

Freese also participated in Foo Fighters’ tribute shows to Hawkins last fall, joining the band on drums for “Times Like These” and “All My Life.”

Later this month, Foo Fighters will kick off a tour that includes festival appearances at Bonnaroo, Louder Than Life, Austin City Limits, and Riot Fest, as well as headlining dates with support from The Breeders. Tickets to all of their shows are on sale now here.

Foo Fighters 2023 Tour Dates:

05/24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/28 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

05/30 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

06/02 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock am Ring

06/04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock im Park

06/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

06/16 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

06/18 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

07/08 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’ete De Quebec

07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Harley Davidson Homecoming

07/29 – Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock

08/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *

08/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

08/10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s *

08/11-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

09/03 – Aspen, CO @ Aspen Snowmass

09/09 – Sao Paulo, BR @ The Town

09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sear.Hear.Now Festival

09/19 – Virgina Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *

09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/01 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater

10/05 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

* = w/ The Breeders