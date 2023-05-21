Menu
Foo Fighters Reveal Josh Freese As New Live Drummer

Freese will join the band on their upcoming tour

Josh Freese with Foo Fighters
Josh Freese with Foo Fighters (Veeps)
May 21, 2023 | 3:05pm ET

    Foo Fighters have revealed Josh Freese as their new live drummer.

    Foo Fighters debuted their new touring lineup on Sunday during a pre-tour livestream called “Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts.”

    Prior to revealing Freese as their new live drummer, Foo Fighters teased other potential replacements in a funny skit that featured appearances from Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Tool’s Danny Carey, and Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe.

    Related Video

    Freese replaces longtime Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away in March 2022 at the age of 50. Foo Fighters’ new album, But Here We Are, is dedicated to Hawkins.

    Freese is a logical replacement, a drummer’s drummer with a resume that’s bar none. Over the years, he’s drummed for everyone from Vandals to Devo to Nine Inch Nails to Sting. As a testament to his versatility, during Coachella 2022, he played with both 100 gecs and Danny Elfman on the same day.

    Freese also participated in Foo Fighters’ tribute shows to Hawkins last fall, joining the band on drums for “Times Like These” and “All My Life.”

    Later this month, Foo Fighters will kick off a tour that includes festival appearances at BonnarooLouder Than LifeAustin City Limits, and Riot Fest, as well as headlining dates with support from The Breeders. Tickets to all of their shows are on sale now here.

    Foo Fighters 2023 Tour Dates:

    05/24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
    05/28 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple
    05/30 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
    06/02 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock am Ring
    06/04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock im Park
    06/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
    06/16 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
    06/18 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
    07/08 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’ete De Quebec
    07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
    07/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Harley Davidson Homecoming
    07/29 – Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock
    08/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *
    08/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *
    08/10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s *
    08/11-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
    09/03 – Aspen, CO @ Aspen Snowmass
    09/09 – Sao Paulo, BR @ The Town
    09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
    09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sear.Hear.Now Festival
    09/19 – Virgina Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *
    09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
    10/01 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival
    10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater
    10/05 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
    10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
    10/14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

    * = w/ The Breeders

Artists

