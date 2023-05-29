On Sunday, Foo Fighters closed out the 2023 Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio. It marked the band’s third gig with new live drummer Josh Freese, and as a way to introduce him to the Foo Fighters faithful, Dave Grohl dedicated a portion of the set to covering a few songs from Freese’s previous bands. Notably, they included a brief but epic rendition of Nine Inch Nails’ “March of the Pigs.”

The “March of the Pigs cover” came as part of a medley that also included Devo’s “Whip It” and Puddle of Mudd’s “Blurry.” Prior to linking up with Foo Fighters, Freese drummed for NIN between 2005 and 2008, and contributed to Puddle of Mudd’s 2001 album Come Clean. He has also served as Devo’s live drummer since 1996. Watch fan-captured footage below.

This past weekend, Foo Fighters also headlining Boston Calling, where they were joined by both Shane Hawkins and Violet Grohl. Read our review here, and grab tickets to the rest of the band’s upcoming tour dates here.

As for Nine Inch Nails, it was just revealed that Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are scoring the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.

Photo Gallery – Foo Fighters at Sonic Temple 2023 (click to expand and scroll through):