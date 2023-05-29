Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Foo Fighters Cover Nine Inch Nails’ “March of the Pigs” at Sonic Temple: Watch

As a way to introduce new live drummer Josh Freese

Advertisement
Foo Fighters at Sonic Temple
Foo Fighters at Sonic Temple, photo by Alex Kluft
May 29, 2023 | 9:39am ET

    On Sunday, Foo Fighters closed out the 2023 Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio. It marked the band’s third gig with new live drummer Josh Freese, and as a way to introduce him to the Foo Fighters faithful, Dave Grohl dedicated a portion of the set to covering a few songs from Freese’s previous bands. Notably, they included a brief but epic rendition of Nine Inch Nails’ “March of the Pigs.”

    The “March of the Pigs cover” came as part of a medley that also included Devo’s “Whip It” and Puddle of Mudd’s “Blurry.” Prior to linking up with Foo Fighters, Freese drummed for NIN between 2005 and 2008, and contributed to Puddle of Mudd’s 2001 album Come Clean. He has also served as Devo’s live drummer since 1996. Watch fan-captured footage below.

    This past weekend, Foo Fighters also headlining Boston Calling, where they were joined by both Shane Hawkins and Violet Grohl. Read our review here, and grab tickets to the rest of the band’s upcoming tour dates here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As for Nine Inch Nails, it was just revealed that Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are scoring the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.

    Photo Gallery – Foo Fighters at Sonic Temple 2023 (click to expand and scroll through):

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Queens of the Stone Age at Sonic Temple

Queens of the Stone Age Make Roaring Return at Sonic Temple: Photos, Video + Setlist

May 27, 2023

Cliffdiver's Tyler Rogers chain injury

Cliffdiver Bassist Nearly Killed by Flying Chain from Semi Truck on Way to Vegas Gig

May 26, 2023

Jamey Jasta and Zetro Souza with Assimilation Agenda image

Jasta Releases New Song "Assimilation Agenda" Featuring Exodus' Steve "Zetro" Souza: Stream

May 26, 2023

danzig 35th anniversary tour

Danzig Announce 2023 US Tour Celebrating 35th Anniversary of Debut Album

May 25, 2023

Fantomas reunion at Mr. Bungle Melvins show

Fantômas Reunite During Final Show of Mr. Bungle/Melvins Tour: Watch

May 25, 2023

soul glo 2023 tour dates

Soul Glo Announce Summer 2023 US Tour with MSPAINT

May 25, 2023

Rammstein Till Lindemann fall off stage

Till Lindemann Takes Nasty Fall Off Stage at Rammstein's First Official Show of 2023: Watch

May 24, 2023

halestorm ashley mcbryde terrible things

Halestorm Recruit Country Singer Ashley McBryde for New Version of "Terrible Things": Stream

May 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Foo Fighters Cover Nine Inch Nails' "March of the Pigs" at Sonic Temple: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter