Foo Fighters Grapple with Loss on New Single “Show Me How”: Stream

Featuring Violet Grohl on vocals

Dave and Violet Grohl Share Cover of X's "Nausea"
Dave and Violet Grohl, photo via Foo Fighters Instagram
May 25, 2023 | 10:35am ET

    Foo Fighters are counting down the days until their new album But Here We Are. Before it’s out on June 2nd, they’ve shared another single called “Show Me How,” which features guest vocals from Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet Grohl.

    “Show Me How” kicks off with a cacophony of roaring, shoegazey guitars, bolstered by fast-paced, rattling drums. Those elements are juxtaposed with Dave Grohl’s surprisingly gentle vocals; Violet joins him in unison for almost the entirety of the song, until she splits off into a pleasant harmony near the song’s end. The younger Grohl has flaunted her pipes plenty times before, but it’s nice to hear the duo together in-studio.

    Lyrically, “Show Me How” appears to grapple with loss —  a theme that carries an especially heavy weight in light of Taylor Hawkins’ death: “Where are you now?/ Who will show me how?” the Grohls sing. “Do you have a minute for me?/ If you don’t mind, I’ll be stopping by.” Listen to the song below.

    “Show Me How” follows earlier singles “Rescued” and “Under You.” Foo Fighters just began their 2023 tour featuring new live drummer Josh Freese.

    Along with their headlining dates with support from The Breeders, they’ll make appearances at Boston Calling, BonnarooLouder Than LifeAustin City Limits, and Riot Fest. Tickets to all of their shows are on sale now at StubHub.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

