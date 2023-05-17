Foo Fighters are back with “Under You,” the second look at their upcoming album But Here We Are. Listen to the single below.

Out June 2nd, But Here We Are marks Foo Fighters’ first album since the untimely 2022 passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins. While lead single (and Song of the Week) “Rescued” understandably had the emotional sonics of a ballad, “Under You” comes in hot with buoyant, power-pop guitars. Still, it’s clear the song acts as a vehicle for Dave Grohl to process his grief. As he traverses “Pictures of us sharing songs and cigarettes,” the frontman admits:

“There are times that I need someone/ There are times I feel like no one/ Sometimes I just don’t know what to do,” he sings. “There are days I can’t remember/ There are days that last forever/ Someday I’ll come out from under you.”

Related Video

But Here We Are was produced by Foo Fighters alongside longtime collaborator Greg Kurstin and was described in a press release as “the first chapter of the band’s new life.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

Grohl and company have a handful of headlining dates coming up with support from The Breeders. They’ll also perform at essentially every festival happening this year, including Bonnaroo, Fuji Rock, Louder Than Life, Ohana, Austin City Limits, and Riot Fest. Tickets to all of their shows are on sale now here.

Prior to hitting the road, however, Foo Fighters will play a warm-up show of sorts in the form of a global streaming event airing on Veeps this Sunday, May 21st at 3:00 p.m. ET. Dubbed “Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts,” the event promises debut performances of songs from But Here We Are, as well as “exclusive behind the scenes footage and a few surprises” — all captured at the band’s 606 Studios.