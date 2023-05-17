Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Foo Fighters’ New Song “Under You” Navigates Grief Through Rock ‘n’ Roll: Stream

Another look at But Here We Are, out June 2nd

Advertisement
Foo Fighters circa 2022
Foo Fighters, photo by Danny Clinch
May 17, 2023 | 8:20am ET

    Foo Fighters are back with “Under You,” the second look at their upcoming album But Here We AreListen to the single below.

    Out June 2nd, But Here We Are marks Foo Fighters’ first album since the untimely 2022 passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins. While lead single (and Song of the Week) “Rescued” understandably had the emotional sonics of a ballad, “Under You” comes in hot with buoyant, power-pop guitars. Still, it’s clear the song acts as a vehicle for Dave Grohl to process his grief. As he traverses “Pictures of us sharing songs and cigarettes,” the frontman admits:

    “There are times that I need someone/ There are times I feel like no one/ Sometimes I just don’t know what to do,” he sings. “There are days I can’t remember/ There are days that last forever/ Someday I’ll come out from under you.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    But Here We Are  was produced by Foo Fighters alongside longtime collaborator Greg Kurstin and was described in a press release as “the first chapter of the band’s new life.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Grohl and company have a handful of headlining dates coming up with support from The Breeders. They’ll also perform at essentially every festival happening this year, including BonnarooFuji RockLouder Than Life, Ohana, Austin City Limits, and Riot Fest. Tickets to all of their shows are on sale now here.

    Prior to hitting the road, however, Foo Fighters will play a warm-up show of sorts in the form of a global streaming event airing on Veeps this Sunday, May 21st at 3:00 p.m. ET. Dubbed “Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts,” the event promises debut performances of songs from But Here We Are, as well as “exclusive behind the scenes footage and a few surprises” — all captured at the band’s 606 Studios.

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

nation of language new single stumbling still stream

Nation of Language Unveil New Song "Stumbling Still": Stream

May 17, 2023

Dropkick Murphys fall 2023 tour

Dropkick Murphys Announce Fall 2023 US Tour with The Interrupters

May 16, 2023

corey taylor beyond stream

Corey Taylor Announces New Album CMF2 and US Tour, Shares Single "Beyond": Stream

May 16, 2023

anohni and the johnsons my back was a bridge for you to cross new album artwork tracklist it must change new song video stream

ANOHNI and the Johnsons Announce New Album, Share "It Must Change": Stream

May 16, 2023

spoon memory dust ep sugar babies stream

Spoon Announce New Memory Dust EP, Share "Sugar Babies": Stream

May 16, 2023

king gizzard and the lizard wizard announce new album petrodragonic apocalypse gila monster stream

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Detail New Album PetroDragonic Apocalypse, Share "Gila Monster": Stream

May 16, 2023

the warning 2023 tour

The Warning Go Alt-Rock on New Song "MORE": Stream

May 12, 2023

Remi Wolf prescription Boots Riley I'm a Virgo new single

Remi Wolf Returns with New Single “Prescription,” Inspired by Phone Call with Boots Riley: Stream

May 12, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Foo Fighters' New Song "Under You" Navigates Grief Through Rock 'n' Roll: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter