Frank Kozik, Acclaimed Graphic Artist and Designer, Dead 61

Frank Kozik, an acclaimed artist who designed posters and album covers for a number of bands, has died at the age of 61.

According to a statement released on social media, Kozik passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 6th. “Frank was a man larger than himself, an icon in each genre he worked in. He dramatically changed the industry he was a part of. He was a creative force of nature. We are so beyond lucky and honored to have been part of his journey, and he will be missed beyond what words could ever express,” the statement read.

A self-taught artist, Kozik began designing posters for local punk bands while living in Austin in the 1980s. His work eventually caught the attention of bands like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, The White Stripes, Beastie Boys, and Green Day, all of whom commissioned Kozik to create tour posters on their behalf.

Kozik also designed the album covers for Queens of the Stone Age’s self-titled debut and The Offspring’s Americana, among many other albums, and directed Soundgarden’s music video for “Pretty Noose.”

In 1993, Kozik moved to San Francisco and started his own record label, Man’s Ruin Records. Over an eight-year span between 1994 and 2001, Man’s Ruin released over 200 records, including titles from Melvins, Nebula, Kyuss, High on Fire, Entombed, and Queens of the Stone Age.

Kozik closed Man’s Ruin to focus his efforts on the art toy movement. He collaborated with Kidrobot and other boutique toy companies to produce over 500 limited-edition toys, including many versions of his iconic Labbit character.

Frank Kozik Designed Album Covers (Click to Expand)

The Offspring's artwork for Americana Queens of the Stone Age's artwork for self-titled debut Melvins' artwork for Houdini

Frank Kozik Designed Posters

