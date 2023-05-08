Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Frankie Goes to Hollywood Reunite for First Performance in 36 Years

The group's original lineup performed "Welcome To The Pleasuredome" as part of Eurovision's opening festivities

Advertisement
Frankie Goes to Hollywood reunite in 2023
Frankie Goes to Hollywood, photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for The National Lottery
May 7, 2023 | 8:39pm ET

    Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s original lineup of Holly Johnson, Paul Rutherford, Mark O’Toole, Brian Nash, and Peter Gill reunited for their first performance in 36 years on Sunday.

    The group’s comeback came as part of the opening weekend festivities of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Appearing on stage in Liverpool, they performed “Welcome To The Pleasuredome.” Watch fan-captured footage below.

    Ahead of the performance, Nash told the BBC that reuniting for a show in their hometown of Liverpool “felt like a good thing to do,” and said they were looking forward to feeling “a bit of Scouse love.” (“Scouse” is the informal term for a Liverpool accent.)

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    It’s unclear whether Frankie Goes to Hollywood has any reunion plans beyond Sunday’s Eurovision performance.

Latest Stories

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Announce New Album PetroDragonic Apocalypse

May 7, 2023

Pantera

Pantera Play First US Show in 22 Years: Video & Setlist

May 7, 2023

the beaches blame my ex new album blame brett stream

The Beaches Announce New Album Blame My Ex, Name Him on Single "Blame Brett": Stream

May 6, 2023

Billy Corgan as Santa

Smashing Pumpkins Have Recorded a Christmas Album

May 6, 2023

robert smith anti monarchy king charles coronation day

Robert Smith Slams the "Distracting Profligacy" of the Monarchy on King Charles' Coronation Day

May 6, 2023

Speak Now (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift Confirms Speak Now (Taylor's Version) at Nashville Show

May 6, 2023

Rob Laakso of Kurt Vile & The Violators

Rob Laakso, of Kurt Vile & The Violators, Dead at 44

May 5, 2023

Dee Snider

Dee Snider: "So I Hear I'm Transphobic. Really?"

May 5, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Frankie Goes to Hollywood Reunite for First Performance in 36 Years

Menu Shop Search Newsletter