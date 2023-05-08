Frankie Goes to Hollywood Reunite for First Performance in 36 Years

Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s original lineup of Holly Johnson, Paul Rutherford, Mark O’Toole, Brian Nash, and Peter Gill reunited for their first performance in 36 years on Sunday.

The group’s comeback came as part of the opening weekend festivities of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Appearing on stage in Liverpool, they performed “Welcome To The Pleasuredome.” Watch fan-captured footage below.

Ahead of the performance, Nash told the BBC that reuniting for a show in their hometown of Liverpool “felt like a good thing to do,” and said they were looking forward to feeling “a bit of Scouse love.” (“Scouse” is the informal term for a Liverpool accent.)

Advertisement

Related Video

It’s unclear whether Frankie Goes to Hollywood has any reunion plans beyond Sunday’s Eurovision performance.