Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis to Return for Freaky Friday Sequel

A Freaky Friday sequel is officially in the works at Disney with both Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis set to return, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

No plot details for the film have been shared, but Elyse Hollander is writing the script. Released in 2003, Freaky Friday was already a remake; it originated as a Mary Rodgers novel in 1972, and its first film adaptation followed in 1976. But the Lohan-Curtis version — written by Heather Hach and Leslie Dixon and directed by Mark Waters — has become a fan favorite thanks to, among many other things, Lohan’s punky Anna, her band Pink Slip, and an incredible scene in which Curtis and Chad Michael Murray sing Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time.” It grossed over $160 million worldwide.

Lohan and Curtis have long been willing to reprise their roles in the film, which sees a mother and daughter switch bodies and learn to accept their differences. Just last year, Lohan — who’s begun a bit of a career comeback thanks to the 2022 Netflix film Falling for Christmas — told Jimmy Fallon that Curtis pitched her a plot idea for the sequel. Curtis, hot off Halloween Ends and Everything Everywhere All At Once, doubled down, revealing that she wrote to Disney with her idea. Let the LiLo Renaissance begin!

Advertisement