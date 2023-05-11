Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis to Return for Freaky Friday Sequel

Elyse Hollander is writing the script

Advertisement
freaky friday sequel lindsay lohan jamie lee curtis
Freaky Friday (Disney)
May 10, 2023 | 8:59pm ET

    Freaky Friday sequel is officially in the works at Disney with both Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis set to return, according to The Hollywood Reporter

    No plot details for the film have been shared, but Elyse Hollander is writing the script. Released in 2003, Freaky Friday was already a remake; it originated as a Mary Rodgers novel in 1972, and its first film adaptation followed in 1976. But the Lohan-Curtis version — written by Heather Hach and Leslie Dixon and directed by Mark Waters — has become a fan favorite thanks to, among many other things, Lohan’s punky Anna, her band Pink Slip, and an incredible scene in which Curtis and Chad Michael Murray sing Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time.” It grossed over $160 million worldwide.

    Lohan and Curtis have long been willing to reprise their roles in the film, which sees a mother and daughter switch bodies and learn to accept their differences. Just last year, Lohan — who’s begun a bit of a career comeback thanks to the 2022 Netflix film Falling for Christmas — told Jimmy Fallon that Curtis pitched her a plot idea for the sequel. Curtis, hot off Halloween Ends and Everything Everywhere All At Once, doubled down, revealing that she wrote to Disney with her idea. Let the LiLo Renaissance begin!

    Advertisement
    Related Video

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Cillian Murphy Christopher Nolan Batman Begins Scarecrow screen test casting

Cillian Murphy on How Christopher Nolan Got Him Cast as Scarecrow: “I Wasn’t Batman Material”

May 10, 2023

dolph lundgren terminal cancer battle graham bensinger

Dolph Lundgren Reveals Eight-Year Battle with Cancer

May 10, 2023

broken lizard Jay Chandrasekhar Kevin Heffernan spark parade podcast interview

Broken Lizard's Jay Chandrasekhar and Kevin Heffernan Gush Over Two Comedy Classics: The Spark Parade

May 10, 2023

flamin hot cheetos richard montanez trailer watch hulu disney+

Flamin' Hot Trailer Tells Origin Story of Spicy Cheetos: Watch

May 10, 2023

Beetlejuice / Jenna Ortega

Beetlejuice 2 in the Works with Original Cast and Jenna Ortega [Updated]

May 9, 2023

jeremy renner the avengers hospital visit co-stars scarlett johansson chris evans marvel interview film movie news

Jeremy Renner's Avengers Co-Stars Visited Him In the Hospital After Snow Plow Accident

May 9, 2023

robert de niro seventh child actor film news interview

Robert De Niro, 79, Welcomes Seventh Child

May 9, 2023

john cleese king charles iii coronation monty python sketch clip video watch stream

John Cleese Likens King Charles Coronation to Monty Python: "I Couldn't Stop Laughing"

May 9, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis to Return for Freaky Friday Sequel

Menu Shop Search Newsletter