Season 11 of Futurama officially has a release date. After 10 years, the oft-rebooted animated series will return, thanks to Hulu, on July 24th.

A press release promises the latest 10-episode installment of Futurama will satisfy new viewers and longtime fans alike, as the eleventh season will offer updates to “the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles.” Also included will be some obligatory social commentary regarding “vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.” The first episode premieres on July 24th, with the following installments released on Mondays.

Original Futurama cast members Billy West (Fry), Katey Sagal (Leela), Tress MacNeille (Mom), Maurice LaMarche (Kif), Lauren Tom (Amy), Phil LaMarr (Hermes), and David Herman (Scruffy) are all returning for Season 11. After successful negotiations regarding his pay, John DiMaggio will also reprise his role as Bender. Even Coolio will return posthumously as Kwanzaa-bot. David X. Cohen, Ken Keeler, Claudia Katz, and creator Matt Groening serve as executive producers.

Futurama premiered on Fox in 1999. After its initial cancellation in 2003, Comedy Central revived the series for more episodes, which ran from 2010 to 2013. Hulu ordered 20 more from the team in 2022, which means Season 12 is on the books as well.