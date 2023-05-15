Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

G-Eazy catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about his latest single, “Tulips & Roses,” and the details of his upcoming album. Previewing the new project’s sound, he says fans should get ready for “really unique, soulful samples in there that you wouldn’t expect. There are indie influences and alternative influences, there’s some big choruses, and a lot of storytelling on the verses about love and about loss.”

The Oakland artist also tells us about how the last couple years have found him struggling after going through a period of burnout, a failed project, and losing his mom. He goes on to explain how he was able to walk away and the ways living in Paris helped turn everything around.

Elsewhere, he discusses sampling Gabriels, his appreciation of ’30s and ’40s music, and becoming part owner of the Oakland Roots soccer team.

Listen to G-Eazy chat about “Tulips & Roses” and more in the new podcast episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.