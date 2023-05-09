Geese Detail 2023 North American Tour, Share “Mysterious Love”: Stream

Geese have mapped out an extensive Fall 2023 North American tour in support of their upcoming album, 3D Country. Our former Artist of the Month has also shared the latest preview from the LP, “Mysterious Love,” and its accompanying video.

The North American leg of the aptly titled “3D Country Tour” kicks off on October 4th in Troy, New York, and will make subsequent stops in Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville, DC, and more before wrapping in Brooklyn on November 11th. The band will be supported by a rotating cast of PACKS, YHWH Nailgun, and Winter. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, May 11th (use access code ICONIC).

As Geese frontman Cameron Winter explains in a statement, “Mysterious Love” is “a dozen ’90s rock cliches mixed into one little over-produced package.” He added that the original recording ended with “about 40 [drum] hits,” but they pulled back to “around 15” after pushback from the label.

In the track’s lyrics, these cliches come in the form of lines like, “This love is my only window/ I will be the airbag/ Twenty pounds of glass in my eye.” The self-directed video starts by following around a tiny dog with a fish-eye lens before transitioning toward clips of various animals — and then humans — expressing love. Watch it below.

3D Country is out June 23rd via Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam. The follow-up to Geese’s 2021 debut, Projector, also features the title track, which the band shared in March.

Geese 2023 Tour Dates:

07/08 – Richmond County, NY @ Maker Park Radio, Inc.

07/22 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

08/28 – Seattle, WA @ THING Festival

09/03 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/06 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

09/07 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

09/08 – London, UK @ Lafayette

09/10 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s

09/11 – Dublin, IE @ Academy 2, Dublin

09/12 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

09/13 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

09/14 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

09/16 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

09/18 – Belgium, BE @ Botanique Witloof Bar

09/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

09/22 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus Szim

10/04 – Troy, NY @ No Fun %

10/06 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair %

10/07 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB %

10/08 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground %

10/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall %

10/11 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records %

10/12 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall %

10/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo %

10/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry %

10/16 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge %

10/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court %

10/19 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s #

10/20 – Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt #

10/21 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

10/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel #

10/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex #

10/26 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room #

10/27 – San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room at House of Blues San Diego #

10/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge #

10/31 – Austin, TX @ Parish ^

11/01 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada ^

11/03 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR ^

11/04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Purgatory ^

11/05 – Durham, NC @ Pinhook ^

11/08 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis ^

11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore ^

11/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ^

% = w/ PACKS

# = w/ YHWH Nailgun

^ = w/ Winter