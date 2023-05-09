Menu
Geese Detail 2023 North American Tour, Share “Mysterious Love”: Stream

In support of their upcoming album, 3D Country

geese 2023 3d country north american tour dates tickets mysterious love song video stream
Geese, photo by Kyle Berger
May 9, 2023 | 11:54am ET

    Geese have mapped out an extensive Fall 2023 North American tour in support of their upcoming album, 3D Country. Our former Artist of the Month has also shared the latest preview from the LP, “Mysterious Love,” and its accompanying video.

    The North American leg of the aptly titled “3D Country Tour” kicks off on October 4th in Troy, New York, and will make subsequent stops in Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville, DC, and more before wrapping in Brooklyn on November 11th. The band will be supported by a rotating cast of PACKS, YHWH Nailgun, and Winter. See the full itinerary below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, May 11th (use access code ICONIC).

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. 

    As Geese frontman Cameron Winter explains in a statement, “Mysterious Love” is “a dozen ’90s rock cliches mixed into one little over-produced package.” He added that the original recording ended with “about 40 [drum] hits,” but they pulled back to “around 15” after pushback from the label.

    Get Geese Tickets Here

    In the track’s lyrics, these cliches come in the form of lines like, “This love is my only window/ I will be the airbag/ Twenty pounds of glass in my eye.” The self-directed video starts by following around a tiny dog with a fish-eye lens before transitioning toward clips of various animals — and then humans — expressing love. Watch it below.

    3D Country is out June 23rd via Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam. The follow-up to Geese’s 2021 debut, Projector, also features the title track, which the band shared in March.

    Geese 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/08 – Richmond County, NY @ Maker Park Radio, Inc.
    07/22 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
    08/28 – Seattle, WA @ THING Festival
    09/03 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
    09/06 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns
    09/07 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
    09/08 – London, UK @ Lafayette
    09/10 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s
    09/11 – Dublin, IE @ Academy 2, Dublin
    09/12 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
    09/13 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall
    09/14 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
    09/16 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
    09/18 – Belgium, BE @ Botanique Witloof Bar
    09/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
    09/22 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus Szim
    10/04 – Troy, NY @ No Fun %
    10/06 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair %
    10/07 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB %
    10/08 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground %
    10/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall %
    10/11 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records %
    10/12 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall %
    10/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo %
    10/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry %
    10/16 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge %
    10/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court %
    10/19 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s #
    10/20 – Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt #
    10/21 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
    10/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel #
    10/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex #
    10/26 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room #
    10/27 – San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room at House of Blues San Diego #
    10/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge #
    10/31 – Austin, TX @ Parish ^
    11/01 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada ^
    11/03 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR ^
    11/04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Purgatory ^
    11/05 – Durham, NC @ Pinhook ^
    11/08 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis ^
    11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore ^
    11/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ^

    % = w/ PACKS
    # = w/ YHWH Nailgun
    ^ = w/ Winter

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

