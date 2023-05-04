Godsmack’s Sully Erna Confirms He Dated Lady Gaga: “I Shared Some Great Moments with Her”

Earlier this year, Godsmack drummer Shannon Larkin mentioned during a podcast that frontman Sully Erna once dated Lady Gaga. In a new interview, the rock singer confirmed he did have a brief relationship with the pop superstar, saying he “shared some great moments with her.”

Larkin’s revelation was a surprise to many, as Erna’s relationship with Gaga had not really been publicized. “I don’t think Sully would bum out if people knew he dated Lady Gaga,” Larkin said during his appearance on the 2020’d podcast. “I mean, she’s hot, and she’s mega talented.”

In a new interview with Revolver, Erna was asked about the Godsmack song “Under Your Scars,” which apparently was inspired by Erna’s relationship with Gaga, as well as Larkin’s recent comments.

“Listen, I really don’t have a lot to say on this topic,” responded Erna. “What I will tell you is that I have an immense amount of respect for her. I was introduced to her through a mutual friend. We clicked and dated for a hot minute, and there was nothing but respect for each other.”

He added, “There may be a lot of people in the world that think she’s kooky and crazy because she’s so wild with fashion and things like that, but she knows exactly what she’s doing. She’s an extremely smart businesswoman. And she’s kind and super talented.”

Erna concluded, “I’m proud to say that I shared some great moments with her. I was able to meet Elton John through her. She’s an incredibly great person and those are some very fond memories for me. And I’ll leave it there.”

Godsmack recently announced a co-headlining summer 2023 US tour with Staind, with tickets available here. Erna and company will be out in support of their new album, Lighting Up the Sky, which the band has stated will be its final studio LP.

