Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Godsmack’s Sully Erna Confirms He Dated Lady Gaga: “I Shared Some Great Moments with Her”

"We clicked and dated for a hot minute, and there was nothing but respect for each other"

Advertisement
Sully Erna Lady Gaga relationship
Godsmack’s Sully Erna (photo by Joe Russo) and Lady Gaga (photo by Philip Cosores)
May 4, 2023 | 3:41pm ET

    Earlier this year, Godsmack drummer Shannon Larkin mentioned during a podcast that frontman Sully Erna once dated Lady Gaga. In a new interview, the rock singer confirmed he did have a brief relationship with the pop superstar, saying he “shared some great moments with her.”

    Larkin’s revelation was a surprise to many, as Erna’s relationship with Gaga had not really been publicized. “I don’t think Sully would bum out if people knew he dated Lady Gaga,” Larkin said during his appearance on the 2020’d podcast. “I mean, she’s hot, and she’s mega talented.”

    In a new interview with Revolver, Erna was asked about the Godsmack song “Under Your Scars,” which apparently was inspired by Erna’s relationship with Gaga, as well as Larkin’s recent comments.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Listen, I really don’t have a lot to say on this topic,” responded Erna. “What I will tell you is that I have an immense amount of respect for her. I was introduced to her through a mutual friend. We clicked and dated for a hot minute, and there was nothing but respect for each other.”

    He added, “There may be a lot of people in the world that think she’s kooky and crazy because she’s so wild with fashion and things like that, but she knows exactly what she’s doing. She’s an extremely smart businesswoman. And she’s kind and super talented.”

    Godsmack and Staind 2023 US Tour
     Editor's Pick
    Godsmack and Staind Announce Co-Headlining 2023 US Tour

    Erna concluded, “I’m proud to say that I shared some great moments with her. I was able to meet Elton John through her. She’s an incredibly great person and those are some very fond memories for me. And I’ll leave it there.”

    Advertisement

    Godsmack recently announced a co-headlining summer 2023 US tour with Staind, with tickets available here. Erna and company will be out in support of their new album, Lighting Up the Sky, which the band has stated will be its final studio LP.

    Photo Gallery – Godsmack and Shinedown perform in New Jersey in 2018 (click to expand and scroll through):

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

bring me the horizon lost stream

Bring Me the Horizon Go Pop-Punk on New Song "LosT": Stream

May 4, 2023

sf pride drops dee snider

San Francisco Pride Parade Drops Dee Snider After He Supports Paul Stanley's "Transphobic Statement"

May 4, 2023

3teeth merchant of the void stream

3Teeth Unleash New Song "Merchant of the Void" Ahead of Forthcoming Album: Stream

May 4, 2023

Nita Strauss 2023 tour

Nita Strauss Announces 2023 North American Solo Tour

May 3, 2023

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne: "I've Gotta Do More Gigs [Even] If I Have to Get Someone to Wheel Me Out There"

May 3, 2023

Rage Against the Machine

Rage Against the Machine React to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction: "A Surprising Trajectory"

May 3, 2023

bush all things must change stream

Bush Share New Song "All Things Must Change": Stream

May 3, 2023

BTBAM Dustie Waring rape allegation

Between the Buried and Me's Dustie Waring to Sit Out Tour in Wake of Rape Allegation

May 3, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Godsmack's Sully Erna Confirms He Dated Lady Gaga: "I Shared Some Great Moments with Her"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter