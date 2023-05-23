Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Gogol Bordello and Jello Biafra Lead Ukraine Charity Single “United Strike Back”: Stream

Also featuring members of Green Day, Fugazi, and Ministry

Advertisement
gogol bordello jello biafra ukraine charity single united strike back
Jello Biafra (photo by Montecruz Foto) and Gogol Bordello (photo by Josh Druding)
Follow
May 23, 2023 | 10:33am ET

    Ukrainian punk rockers Gogol Bordello have recruited former Dead Kennedys lead singer Jello Biafra and a cast of punk and hardcore all-stars for a new collaborative charity single called “United Strike Back.” Stream it below.

    The track also features Green Day’s Tre Cool, Fugazi’s Joe Lally, and Ministry’s Monte Pittman, as well as Agnostic Front’s Roger Miret, Kazka’s Oleksandra “Sasha” Zaritska, and Puzzled Panther. Over pulverizing guitars, Gogol Bordello’s lead singer Eugene Hütz is joined on vocals by Biafra, Sasha, Miret, and Puzzled Panther.

    “That’s the way your palace crumbles/ That’s the way house of cards tumbles,” Hütz, Biafra, and Miret sing on the chorus. “That’s the way dictator story ends/ As we stand with brothers sisters/ And lovers and our friends.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Punk and hardcore is always there to show support to a friend in trouble. Especially when [it’s the] entire nation,” said Hütz in a statement. “Here, living legends of punk and hardcore who always meant so much to me, come together to show their much needed support for Ukrainian freedom fighters.”

    All proceeds from “United Strike Back” will go to Kind Deeds, a charitable organization helping wounded Ukrainian soldiers regain mobility with prosthetics and rehabilitation.

    Gogol Bordello released their last album, SOLIDARITINE, in 2022 and shared an exclusive Track by Track breakdown with Consequence. They’re currently touring Europe ahead of a summer North American run. Tickets are available to purchase via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

joaquin phoenix todd haynes gay period piece nc 17 romance film movie news

Joaquin Phoenix to Star in NC-17 Gay Period Piece from Director Todd Haynes

May 23, 2023

jeff rosenstock 2023 tour dates liked u better punk rock music news tickets listen stream

Jeff Rosenstock Announces 2023 Tour Dates, Unleashes "LIKED U BETTER": Stream

May 23, 2023

Anjimile The King new album new single stream announcement

Anjimile Announces New Album The King, Shares Title Track: Stream

May 23, 2023

Beyonce with Kendrick Lamar

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar Team Up on New Version of "America Has a Problem"

May 19, 2023

Dethklok

Dethklok Unveil Expanded Edition of The Dethalbum: Stream

May 19, 2023

OSEES intercepted message new album single video Live at LEVITATION stream watch

OSEES Announce Synth-Pop-Inspired Album Intercepted Message, Share Title Track: Stream

May 19, 2023

Greta Van Fleet new song Sacred the Thread

Greta Van Fleet Pay Homage to Singer's Jumpsuits on New Song "Sacred the Thread": Stream

May 19, 2023

Kaytranada Amine KAYTRAMINÉ 4eva pharrell 2023 album single

Kaytranada and Aminé Drop Joint Album KAYTRAMINÉ: Stream

May 19, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Gogol Bordello and Jello Biafra Lead Ukraine Charity Single "United Strike Back": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter