Ukrainian punk rockers Gogol Bordello have recruited former Dead Kennedys lead singer Jello Biafra and a cast of punk and hardcore all-stars for a new collaborative charity single called “United Strike Back.” Stream it below.

The track also features Green Day’s Tre Cool, Fugazi’s Joe Lally, and Ministry’s Monte Pittman, as well as Agnostic Front’s Roger Miret, Kazka’s Oleksandra “Sasha” Zaritska, and Puzzled Panther. Over pulverizing guitars, Gogol Bordello’s lead singer Eugene Hütz is joined on vocals by Biafra, Sasha, Miret, and Puzzled Panther.

“That’s the way your palace crumbles/ That’s the way house of cards tumbles,” Hütz, Biafra, and Miret sing on the chorus. “That’s the way dictator story ends/ As we stand with brothers sisters/ And lovers and our friends.”

“Punk and hardcore is always there to show support to a friend in trouble. Especially when [it’s the] entire nation,” said Hütz in a statement. “Here, living legends of punk and hardcore who always meant so much to me, come together to show their much needed support for Ukrainian freedom fighters.”

All proceeds from “United Strike Back” will go to Kind Deeds, a charitable organization helping wounded Ukrainian soldiers regain mobility with prosthetics and rehabilitation.

Gogol Bordello released their last album, SOLIDARITINE, in 2022 and shared an exclusive Track by Track breakdown with Consequence. They’re currently touring Europe ahead of a summer North American run. Tickets are available to purchase via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.