Going There with Dr. Mike Returns to the Consequence Podcast Network for Season 4

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, which makes it the perfect time to bring back Going There with Dr. Mike for a fresh season! Consequence Podcast Network and Sound Mind Live are proud to announce the return of the podcast that bridges the gap between music and mental health by inviting your favorite artists to have open, insightful conversations about their own mental health journeys.

Going There finds licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Mike Friedman breaking through the biases surrounding mental health by speaking with artists like Jason Isbell, My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way, Jewel, Julien Baker, MUNA, Alessia Cara, Shamir, Aimee Mann, and more. Over three seasons, these musicians have been “going there” so that others might find a connection that helps them on their own wellness path.

For Season 4, we’re shifting to a bi-weekly release schedule, meaning Dr. Mike and his guests will be with listeners throughout even more of the year. The new season of Going There kicks off May 9th, with early guests including grandson, Loren Gray, and JOSEPH. Stay tuned as more guests are announced for upcoming episodes, and make sure to subscribe to Going There with Dr. Mike wherever you get your podcasts to stay up-to-date on all the latest conversations.

What’s more, Going There is returning just in time for Sound Mind Live’s annual Music Festival for Mental Health. The free event is taking place Saturday, May 20th in Brooklyn, New York, with performances by Iron & Wine, Hiss Golden Messenger, Langhorne Slim, Kamauu, and Pom Pom Squad. Plus, there will be DJ sets presented by House of Yes, food from Smorgasburg, and meditative and healing sound sessions, yoga, and meditation. Attendees will also have the chance to witness mental health panels centered on communities of color, the importance of lived experience, the music industry, the LGBTQ+ community, and creative expression.

Find out more and reserve your free tickets (or donate what you can!) at the Sound Mind Live website. You can also donate a minimum of $150 to secure a VIP experience including exclusive viewing area, a private mocktail bar, and merch bundle. Reserving any tickets enters you for a chance to win a VIP weekender at The Williamsburg Hotel and the ability to redeem a month of free therapy from BetterHelp.

Those in need of mental health assistance can check out the Sound Mind Live resources page for a list of helplines, community programs, therapy links, and more.

