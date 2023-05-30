Gorillaz Announce End-of-Summer “Getaway Shows”

Gorillaz have announced a limited run of US shows taking place in September 2023.

“The Getaway Shows” will see the band play stadiums and amphitheaters in Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, and Boston with support from Kaytranada, Lil Yachty, and Remi Wolf.

According to a press release, these will mark the final US dates in support of Gorillaz’s latest album, Cracker Island.

A Live Nation pre-sale is set for Wednesday, May 31st (use access code ICONIC), ahead of a general on-sale scheduled for Friday, June 2nd via Ticketmaster.

Back in April, Gorillaz hit the stage at Coachella. Their weekend two performance was especially memorable, as it featured guest appearances from Bad Bunny, Beck, De La Soul, Yasiin Bey, Del the Funky Homosapien, Little Simz, Thundercat, and more.

Gorillaz 2023 Tour Dates:

09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium ^

09/13 – Austin, TX @ Q2 Stadium ^

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ^

09/19 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^

^ = w/ Kaytranada, Lil Yachty, and Remi Wolf