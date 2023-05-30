Menu
Gorillaz Announce End-of-Summer “Getaway Shows”

Featuring support from Kaytranada, Lil Yachty, and Remi Wolf

Gorillaz's "Getaway Shows"
Photo via Live Nation
May 30, 2023 | 10:19am ET

    Gorillaz have announced a limited run of US shows taking place in September 2023.

    “The Getaway Shows” will see the band play stadiums and amphitheaters in Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, and Boston with support from Kaytranada, Lil Yachty, and Remi Wolf.

    According to a press release, these will mark the final US dates in support of Gorillaz’s latest album, Cracker Island.

    A Live Nation pre-sale is set for Wednesday, May 31st (use access code ICONIC), ahead of a general on-sale scheduled for Friday, June 2nd via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can find deals over at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Back in April, Gorillaz hit the stage at Coachella. Their weekend two performance was especially memorable, as it featured guest appearances from Bad Bunny, Beck, De La Soul, Yasiin Bey, Del the Funky Homosapien, Little Simz, Thundercat, and more.

    Gorillaz 2023 Tour Dates:

    09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium ^
    09/13 – Austin, TX @ Q2 Stadium ^
    09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ^
    09/19 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^

    ^ = w/ Kaytranada, Lil Yachty, and Remi Wolf

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

