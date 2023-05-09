Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pandora | Stitcher | Google | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

grandson’s 2018 debut album was called Death of an Optimist, which makes him the perfect person to discuss the unexpected pitfalls of optimism. The alternative hip-hop artist does just that to help us kick off Season 4 of the Going There with Dr. Mike podcast.

Born Jordan Benjamin, grandson has the kind of career that, from the outside, would make anyone happy. He just released his sophomore LP, I Love You, I’m Trying, on Fueled by Ramen; he has a massive summer tour mapped out (get tickets here!) that includes stops at major festivals like Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville. But grandson knows he’s on a hedonic treadmill, running through highs and lows of happiness, and staying aware of those changes is key to remaining optimistic.

“If I could go back to younger me and tell myself or tell a young person that you’ll get whatever it is… You’ll travel the world and you’ll feel happy and you’ll feel fulfilled,” grandson reflects on his success. “But what if I told you it was only for a moment? All of that hard work, all of that determination and sacrifice, is going to lead to happiness, but that happiness is a moment. In my experience, it’s been a collection of moments.”

Listen to grandson discuss how he deals with optimism in his mental health journey above and watch a snippet of the interview below. Then make sure to like, review, and subscribe to Going There with Dr. Mike, presented by the Consequence Podcast Network and Sound Mind Live, wherever you get your podcasts.

As a warning in case this topic is triggering for you, this episode features discussion of suicidality as part of the conversation. If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts and would like to speak with someone confidentially, please dial the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Those in need of mental health assistance can also check out the Sound Mind Live resources page for a list of helplines, community programs, therapy links, and more.

Season 4 of Going There with Dr. Mike is brought to you by AbbVie, who is driving the pursuit of better mental health. Over the last 30 years, AbbVie’s scientists and clinicians have worked to tackle the complexity of mental illness and today offer a portfolio of medicines and a pipeline of innovation that spans depression, anxiety, bipolar 1 disorder, and schizophrenia. To learn more about AbbVie’s work to support individuals throughout their mental health journey, please visit www.AbbVie.com or follow at AbbVie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.