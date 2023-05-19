Greta Van Fleet have unveiled a new song, “Sacred the Thread,” from their forthcoming third album, Starcatcher. On the new tune, the band wears its 1970s classic rock influences proudly as singer Josh Kiszka pays homage to his stage attire.

“I always like to think that some people’s first impression of Greta Van Fleet in concert is, ‘Wow, these guys really like dressing to the left and blowing shit up,'” Kiszka said in a statement. He added, perhaps with tongue in cheek, “This song is particularly important to me because it’s about my jumpsuits.”

“Sacred the Thread” marks the second piece of new music Greta Van Fleet have released off Starcatcher. Last month, the band unveiled the album’s first single, “Meeting the Master.”

“We had this idea that we wanted to tell these stories to build a universe,” drummer Danny Wagner said regarding the new album. “We wanted to introduce characters and motifs and these ideas that would come about here and there throughout our careers through this world.”

“When I imagine the world of Starcatcher, I think of the cosmos,” Kiszka added. “It makes me ask a lot of questions, like ‘Where did we come from?’ or ‘What are we doing here?’ But it’s also questions like, ‘What is this consciousness that we have, and where did it come from?'”

Greta Van Fleet will kick off a summer US tour on July 24th in Nashville, three days after the July 21st release of Starcatcher. Tickets for the upcoming dates are available here.

Take a listen to "Sacred the Thread" below.