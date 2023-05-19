Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Greta Van Fleet Pay Homage to Singer’s Jumpsuits on New Song “Sacred the Thread”: Stream

The latest single from the band's forthcoming album Starcatcher

Advertisement
Greta Van Fleet new song Sacred the Thread
Greta Van Fleet, photo by Amy Price
May 19, 2023 | 11:32am ET

    Greta Van Fleet have unveiled a new song, “Sacred the Thread,” from their forthcoming third album, Starcatcher. On the new tune, the band wears its 1970s classic rock influences proudly as singer Josh Kiszka pays homage to his stage attire.

    “I always like to think that some people’s first impression of Greta Van Fleet in concert is, ‘Wow, these guys really like dressing to the left and blowing shit up,'” Kiszka said in a statement. He added, perhaps with tongue in cheek, “This song is particularly important to me because it’s about my jumpsuits.”

    “Sacred the Thread” marks the second piece of new music Greta Van Fleet have released off Starcatcher. Last month, the band unveiled the album’s first single, “Meeting the Master.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “We had this idea that we wanted to tell these stories to build a universe,” drummer Danny Wagner said regarding the new album. “We wanted to introduce characters and motifs and these ideas that would come about here and there throughout our careers through this world.”

    “When I imagine the world of Starcatcher, I think of the cosmos,” Kiszka added. “It makes me ask a lot of questions, like ‘Where did we come from?’ or ‘What are we doing here?’ But it’s also questions like, ‘What is this consciousness that we have, and where did it come from?'”

    greta van fleet 2023 tour
     Editor's Pick
    Greta Van Fleet Announce 2023 “Starcatcher” World Tour

    Greta Van Fleet will kick off a summer US tour on July 24th in Nashville, three days after the July 21st release of Starcatcher. Tickets for the upcoming dates are available here.

    Advertisement

    Take a listen to “Sacred the Thread” below, and pre-order the album Starcatcher via Amazon.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

OSEES intercepted message new album single video Live at LEVITATION stream watch

OSEES Announce Synth-Pop-Inspired Album Intercepted Message, Share Title Track: Stream

May 19, 2023

Kaytranada Amine KAYTRAMINÉ 4eva pharrell 2023 album single

Kaytranada and Aminé Drop Joint Album KAYTRAMINÉ: Stream

May 19, 2023

kesha gag order album announcement

Kesha Shares New Album Gag Order: Stream

May 19, 2023

sufjan stevens reflections score classical indie folk rock music news ballet listen stream

Sufjan Stevens Reveals New Ballet Score Reflections: Stream

May 19, 2023

paul simon new project seven psalms

Paul Simon Reveals New Project Seven Psalms: Stream

May 19, 2023

Lana Del Rey Say Yes to Heaven new single stream

Lana Del Rey Finally Releases "Say Yes to Heaven": Stream

May 19, 2023

post malone mourning new song video

Post Malone Shares New Single "Mourning": Stream

May 19, 2023

Bad Bunny in video for "Where She Goes"

Bad Bunny Reveals New Single "Where She Goes": Stream

May 18, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Greta Van Fleet Pay Homage to Singer's Jumpsuits on New Song "Sacred the Thread": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter