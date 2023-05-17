Menu
Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen and Chris Bear Announce Soundtrack for A24’s Past Lives

Hear the first two singles now

Past Lives soundtrack Grizzly Bear Daniel Rossen Christopher Bear Sharon Van Etten
Christopher Bear and Daniel Rossen, photo by A24 and Thaddeus Ruzicka.
May 17, 2023 | 5:18pm ET

    Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen and Christopher Bear have announced that the soundtrack they’ve made for Celine Song’s upcoming A24 film, Past Lives, will be released on June 9th via A24 Music. They’ve also shared two singles from the project, “Why Are You Going to New York” and “Across the Ocean.”

    Open, airy, subtle, and melodic, both “Why Are You Going to New York” and “Across the Ocean” speak to the musicianship Rossen and Bear have been demonstrating since Grizzly Bear first hit the scene nearly 20 years ago. They embrace a familiar, acoustic production palette as well — listening to the songs, it’s easy to feel like you’re in a big, open room with the musicians, engulfed by the pianos and strings as sunlight pours in through the windows.

    In addition to Rossen and Bear’s scoring, the soundtrack will also feature an original song: “Quiet Eyes,” which was written and performed by Sharon Van Etten and Zachary Dawes. Listen to “Why Are You Going to New York” and “Across the Ocean” below, and then keep scrolling to see the album artwork and tracklist for the Past Lives original soundtrack.

    Past Lives is Song’s first feature film, and follows the lives of two childhood friends as they are wrested apart in Korea and reunited two decades later in New York. A “modern romance,” the story explores themes of identity and human connection. Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro will star. The film will hit theaters in New York and Los Angeles on June 2nd, a week before the soundtrack debuts.

    Grizzly Bear has kept a low profile in recent years, with one of the band’s primary vocalists, Ed Droste, quietly leaving the group in 2020. Rossen, however, unveiled his debut solo LP last year, You Belong There. Van Etten, meanwhile, issued an anniversary edition third album, Tramp, earlier this year.

    Past Lives Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Artwork:

    Past Lives soundtrack Grizzly Bear Daniel Rossen Christopher Bear Sharon Van Etten

    Past Lives Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:
    01. If You Leave Something Behind
    02. Crossing
    03. You Gain Something Too
    04. Do You Remember Me
    05. I Remember You
    06. Across the Ocean
    07. Crossing II
    08. In Yun
    09. We Live Here
    10. Why Are You Going to New York
    11. Staring at a Ghost
    12. Bedroom
    13. An Immigrant and a Tourist
    14. Eight Thousand Layers
    15. See You
    16. Quiet Eyes – Sharon Van Etten

Grizzly Bear's Daniel Rossen and Chris Bear Announce Soundtrack for A24's Past Lives

