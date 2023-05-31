Menu
Guns N’ Roses Tap Alice in Chains, Pretenders, Carrie Underwood as 2023 Tour Support, Add New Dates

Dirty Honey and The Warning are also among the acts opening for the legendary rock band

Guns N' Roses 2023 support acts and new dates
Guns N’ Roses, photo by Katarina Benzova
May 31, 2023 | 10:09am ET

    Guns N’ Roses have revealed the opening acts for the North American leg of their 2023 world tour, including Alice in Chains, The Pretenders, Carrie Underwood, Dirty Honey, and The Warning. Moreover, Axl Rose and company have added two more dates to their itinerary.

    The newly added concerts include a show in Pittsburgh at PNC Park on August 18th and one in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena on October 14th. Overall, the North American run will kick off August 5th Moncton, New Brunswick, and run through an October 16th show in Vancouver, British Columbia.

    Tickets for the Pittsburgh show go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 2nd, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Thursday (June 1st) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code DISCO. The Seattle show goes on sale next Friday, June 9th, with no pre-sale info listed at this time. Pick up tickets to all other dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Each of the concerts will feature only one of the aforementioned support acts, with Underwood or The Pretenders primarily supporting the initial dates of the tour. Dirty Honey or The Warning will mostly support the middle dates, while Alice in Chains will be on board for the last several shows.

    carrie underwood axl rose 2023
    Prior to the North American outing, Guns N’ Roses will kick off their 2023 tour in the Middle East with shows this Thursday (June 1st) in Abu Dhabii and Monday (June 5th) in Tel Aviv, Israel. From there, they’ll embark on a European/UK run that begins June 9th in Madrid, Spain, and wraps up July 22nd in Athens, Greece.

    See Guns N’ Roses full list of 2023 tour dates, along with the support acts for each of the North American shows, below. Pick up tickets here.

    Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/01 – Abu Dhabi, AE @ Etihad Arena
    06/05 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Park Hayarkon
    06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
    06/12 – Vigo, ES @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos
    06/15 – Dessel, BE @ Grasspop Metal Meeting
    06/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell
    06/21 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock
    06/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park
    06/30 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
    07/03 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsch Bank Park
    07/05 – Bern, CH @ BERNEXPO
    07/08 – Rome, IT @ Circo Massimo
    07/11 – Landgraaf, NL @ Megaland
    07/13 – Paris, FR @ La Defense
    07/16 – Bucharest, RO @ National Arena
    07/19 – Budapest, HU @ Puskás Arena
    07/22 – Athens, GR @ Olympic Stadium
    08/05 – Moncton, NB @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium *
    08/08 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau *
    08/11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium ^
    08/15 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium ^
    08/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park ^
    08/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^
    08/24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field ^
    08/26 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park *
    08/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #
    09/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center #
    09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^
    09/06 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena #
    09/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium ^
    09/12 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena !
    09/15 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live !
    09/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown Festival
    09/20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum #
    09/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium +
    09/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome +
    09/28 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park +
    10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium +
    10/06 – Indio CA @ Power Trip Festival
    10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
    10/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field +
    10/14 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena %
    10/16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place +

    * = w/ Carrie Underwood
    ^ = w/ The Pretenders
    # = w/ Dirty Honey
    ! = w/ The Warning
    + = w/ Alice in Chains
    % = support TBD

    Guns N Roses tour poster 2023

