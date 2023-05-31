Guns N’ Roses Tap Alice in Chains, Pretenders, Carrie Underwood as 2023 Tour Support, Add New Dates

Guns N’ Roses have revealed the opening acts for the North American leg of their 2023 world tour, including Alice in Chains, The Pretenders, Carrie Underwood, Dirty Honey, and The Warning. Moreover, Axl Rose and company have added two more dates to their itinerary.

The newly added concerts include a show in Pittsburgh at PNC Park on August 18th and one in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena on October 14th. Overall, the North American run will kick off August 5th Moncton, New Brunswick, and run through an October 16th show in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Tickets for the Pittsburgh show go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 2nd, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Thursday (June 1st) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code DISCO. The Seattle show goes on sale next Friday, June 9th, with no pre-sale info listed at this time. Pick up tickets to all other dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Each of the concerts will feature only one of the aforementioned support acts, with Underwood or The Pretenders primarily supporting the initial dates of the tour. Dirty Honey or The Warning will mostly support the middle dates, while Alice in Chains will be on board for the last several shows.

Prior to the North American outing, Guns N’ Roses will kick off their 2023 tour in the Middle East with shows this Thursday (June 1st) in Abu Dhabii and Monday (June 5th) in Tel Aviv, Israel. From there, they’ll embark on a European/UK run that begins June 9th in Madrid, Spain, and wraps up July 22nd in Athens, Greece.

See Guns N’ Roses full list of 2023 tour dates, along with the support acts for each of the North American shows, below. Pick up tickets here.

Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 Tour Dates:

06/01 – Abu Dhabi, AE @ Etihad Arena

06/05 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Park Hayarkon

06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

06/12 – Vigo, ES @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos

06/15 – Dessel, BE @ Grasspop Metal Meeting

06/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell

06/21 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock

06/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park

06/30 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park

07/03 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsch Bank Park

07/05 – Bern, CH @ BERNEXPO

07/08 – Rome, IT @ Circo Massimo

07/11 – Landgraaf, NL @ Megaland

07/13 – Paris, FR @ La Defense

07/16 – Bucharest, RO @ National Arena

07/19 – Budapest, HU @ Puskás Arena

07/22 – Athens, GR @ Olympic Stadium

08/05 – Moncton, NB @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium *

08/08 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau *

08/11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium ^

08/15 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium ^

08/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park ^

08/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^

08/24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field ^

08/26 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park *

08/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

09/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center #

09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^

09/06 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena #

09/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium ^

09/12 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena !

09/15 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live !

09/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown Festival

09/20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum #

09/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium +

09/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome +

09/28 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park +

10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium +

10/06 – Indio CA @ Power Trip Festival

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field +

10/14 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena %

10/16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place +

* = w/ Carrie Underwood

^ = w/ The Pretenders

# = w/ Dirty Honey

! = w/ The Warning

+ = w/ Alice in Chains

% = support TBD