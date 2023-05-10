Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

HAIM Sing Their ABCs on Sesame Street: Watch

A is for Alana, D is for Danielle, and E is for Este

Advertisement
HAIM sesame street
HAIM on Sesame Street, photo via Sesame Workshop
May 10, 2023 | 4:45pm ET

    When HAIM stop by Sesame StreetA is for Alana, D is for Danielle, and E is for Este. As for the other letters? Watch the trio sing their ABCs on the children’s show and find out below.

    Big Bird, Bert, Cookie Monster, Elmo, and other beloved Sesame Street residents were happy to help HAIM sing the alphabet, where K stands for ketchup and I stands for ice cream. Oscar the Grouch joined the festivities as well, if only to offer more grumpy words for the singalong (Q is for queen, but also for quiet, he insists).

    HAIM’s episode of Sesame Street will be available to stream on HBO Max on May 11th. The band, whose last album was 2020’s Women in Music Pt. IIIhas upcoming performances slated for Governor’s Ball and Ohana Festival. They’ll also open up for Taylor Swift on a few dates on her “Eras Tour.” Grab tickets to a show via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Earlier this year, Lizzo stopped by Sesame Street to accept a special flute from Cookie Monster. Revisit our guides to the program’s spookiest moments and best musical guests.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

bonnaroo must see artists the what podcast

Barry's Must-See Artists for Bonnaroo 2023: The What Podcast

May 10, 2023

Lorde Joins MUNA Onstage for “Silk Chiffon” in New York: Watch

May 10, 2023

beyonce gender neutral bathrooms renaissance tour lgbt pop trans music news

Beyoncé Making Venue Bathrooms Gender-Neutral on "Renaissance World Tour"

May 10, 2023

David Draiman depression and addiction

Disturbed's David Draiman: I Recently Almost Lost My Life to "Addiction and Depression"

May 10, 2023

the-muppets-mayhem-band

How The Electric Mayhem's Outside Lands Concert Led to Their Own TV Show

May 10, 2023

Beyoncé's 2023 Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé Kicks Off "Renaissance World Tour" in Stockholm: Video + Setlist

May 10, 2023

Karl Jenkins Meghan Markle jewel thief King Charles III coronation soft machine

Karl Jenkins Confirms That He Is Not Meghan Markle in a Disguise

May 10, 2023

the agonist break up

The Agonist Have Broken Up: "This Is the Conclusion That Makes the Most Sense"

May 10, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

HAIM Sing Their ABCs on Sesame Street: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter