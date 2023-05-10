HAIM Sing Their ABCs on Sesame Street: Watch

When HAIM stop by Sesame Street, A is for Alana, D is for Danielle, and E is for Este. As for the other letters? Watch the trio sing their ABCs on the children’s show and find out below.

Big Bird, Bert, Cookie Monster, Elmo, and other beloved Sesame Street residents were happy to help HAIM sing the alphabet, where K stands for ketchup and I stands for ice cream. Oscar the Grouch joined the festivities as well, if only to offer more grumpy words for the singalong (Q is for queen, but also for quiet, he insists).

HAIM’s episode of Sesame Street will be available to stream on HBO Max on May 11th. The band, whose last album was 2020’s Women in Music Pt. III, has upcoming performances slated for Governor’s Ball and Ohana Festival. They’ll also open up for Taylor Swift on a few dates on her “Eras Tour.” Grab tickets to a show via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

