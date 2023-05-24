Halestorm Recruit Country Singer Ashley McBryde for New Version of “Terrible Things”: Stream

Halestorm have teamed up with country singer Ashley McBryde for a new version of the band’s “Terrible Things.”

The Back from the Dead ballad is well-suited for a duet, and the mainly acoustic instrumentation sits well against McBryde’s voice. Overall the new rendition is true to the original, though the soaring vocal arrangement takes the song to new emotional heights.

“’Terrible Things’ is a song about hope and forgiveness of one’s self, and this world we live in,” said Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale via a press release. “To elevate the heart of this track we asked the baddest woman in Nashville, Ashley McBryde, to lend her incredible voice. I’m so in awe of her power and am so grateful to have her join us! I know the message will resonate and inspire you.”

Added McBryde: “I’ve loved Halestorm for longer than I can remember. I thought my team was messing with me when they said Lzzy asked if I wanted to sing on ‘Terrible Things’ with them. But it turns out they were being serious, so of course I said yes. I am so happy to be on this track with Lzzy. She’s a phenomenal human being and someone I continue to look up to.”

The release of the track comes just after Hale unveiled her “Unmasked” video as part of a short-form video portrait series in partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and Sound Mind Live. Promoting an open dialogue on mental health, Hale spoke candidly in the video about coping with anxiety and suffering from imposter syndrome.

“Even though we’ve come a long way in the past few generations to break the stigma that has long shadowed mental health, there are still so many of us having a hard time finding a safe space,” she said [via Billboard]. “Personally, I have suffered from depression — feeling like I’m trapped at the bottom of a well watching the world above go by without me — as well as paralyzing anxiety and impostor syndrome. These are battles I still fight daily, and by being honest and vulnerable about my own struggles, I want to give others hope. You are not alone.”

You can catch Lzzy Hale and company live when Halestorm head out on tour in support of Volbeat this summer. Dates kick off July 12th in Toronto and run through August 6th in Grantville, Pennsylvania, with tickets available here.

Below you can watch the video for the new version of “Terrible Things” and see Hale’s “Unmasked” video portrait.