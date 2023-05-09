Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Hans Zimmer’s The Last Samurai Score Receiving First Vinyl Release

2xLP gold pressing is limited to 1,000 copies

Advertisement
hans zimmer last samurai soundtrack score vinyl
The Last Samurai (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Follow
May 9, 2023 | 3:00pm ET

    Hans Zimmer’s score for the 2003 Tom Cruise-starring film The Last Samurai is receiving its first-ever vinyl release on July 7th via Real Gone Music.

    The gold 2xLP pressing is limited to 1,000 copies and will be enclosed in a gatefold jacket featuring credits and production stills from the movie. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Zimmer’s Golden Globe-nominated score features a traditional Japanese taiko drum for action sequences, with a shakuhachi flute and koto used in more pastoral passages to accompany the late 19th century East meets West story of the film.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Last Samurai centers around Civil War veteran Nathan Algren (Cruise), who becomes caught up in a struggle between the newly-formed Imperial Japanese Army and a rebellion headed by the eponymous “Last Samurai,” Lord Moritsugu Katsumoto. The latter role was played by Ken Watanabe, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards.

    Last December, Zimmer named his Interstellar score as the best work of his career — with the caveat that his best is yet to come. More recently, he shared a live double album recorded during his 2022 European tour.

    The Last Samurai: Original Motion Picture Score Artwork:

    hans zimmer last samurai vinyl score soundtrack artwork

    The Last Samurai: Original Motion Picture Score Tracklist:
    A1. A Way of Life
    A2. Spectres in the Fog
    A3. Taken
    B1. A Hard Teacher
    B2. To Know My Enemy
    B3. Idyll’s End
    C1. Safe Passage
    C2. Ronin
    C3. Red Warrior
    D1. The Way of the Sword
    D2. A Small Measure of Peace

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Becky G tickets mi casa tu casa tour 2023 presale onsale dates live

How to Get Tickets to Becky G's 2023 Tour

May 9, 2023

going there podcast grandson optimism

Going There with grandson: Staying Optimistic While Running on the Hedonic Treadmill

May 9, 2023

The Roots' Black Thought Announces New Memoir The Upcycled Self

May 9, 2023

Kaytranada Amine KAYTRAMINÉ 4eva pharrell 2023 album single

Kaytranada and Aminé Announce Joint Project KAYTRAMINÉ, Share "4EVA" Featuring Pharrell: Stream

May 9, 2023

emos not dead cruise 2024

Emo's Not Dead Cruise 2024 Lineup: Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, and More

May 9, 2023

pavement 2023 reunion tour dates new york tickets

Pavement Extend Reunion Tour with More New York Dates

May 9, 2023

thy art is murder new album 2023

Thy Art Is Murder Announce New Album, Unleash "Join Me in Armageddon": Stream

May 9, 2023

geese 2023 3d country north american tour dates tickets mysterious love song video stream

Geese Detail 2023 North American Tour, Share "Mysterious Love": Stream

May 9, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Hans Zimmer's The Last Samurai Score Receiving First Vinyl Release

Menu Shop Search Newsletter