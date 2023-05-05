Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Harriet Walter on Silo, Succession, and Acting Alongside The Who’s Roger Daltrey

The legendary actress talks about the new Apple TV+ series and what it's like to watch Succession in real time

Advertisement
Harriet Walter silo succesion podcast interview kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Harriet Walter (Apple TV+)
Consequence Staff
May 5, 2023 | 10:39am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Harriet Walter joins the Kyle Meredith With podcast to talk about Apple TV+’s Silo, which tells the story of the last 10 thousand people on earth.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The show finds the crew in a mile-deep home that protects them from the toxic, deadly world outside, sheltering Walter and co-stars Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Common, David Oyelowo, and Rashida Jones. The legendary actress discusses the world building of the series; playing a character who’s lived underground all of her life; and what it might look like if her characters from Succession, Ted Lasso, and Silo were to ever have dinner together.

    Speaking of Succession, Walter tells us that she’s keeping up with the show in real time along with the rest of us.

    “I watch along with everybody else,” she explains. “It’s the show that keeps giving. Even though I know what happens, I didn’t actually see it. I wasn’t there in the room. So, It’s going to be a surprise.”

    Advertisement

    She also ponders the prophetic nature of science fiction and remembers the time she filmed The Magical Legend of the Leprechauns alongside Kieran Culkin and The Who’s Roger Daltrey.

    Listen to Harriet Walter talk Silo, Succession, and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Brendan Hunt ted lasso podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Ted Lasso’s Brendan Hunt on Coach Beard, Happiness, and Piggy Stardust

May 3, 2023

Rickie Lee Jones Pieces of Treasure podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Rickie Lee Jones on Reconnecting with Her Past and Singing the American Songbook

May 1, 2023

Tobi Bamtefa mayor of kingstown podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Tobi Bamtefa on Mayor of Kingstown, the US Prison System, and Jeremy Renner

April 30, 2023

Susanna Hoffs the deep end podcast interview Kyle Meredith

The Bangles' Susanna Hoffs on Covering Billie Eilish and Jason Schwartzman, and Her New Book's Film Adaptation

April 28, 2023

Bowen Yang Nora from Queens Teresa Hsiao podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Bowen Yang and Teresa Hsiao on Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, Legal Weed, and Michael Bolton

April 26, 2023

Jax Cinderella Snapped podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Jax on "Cinderella Snapped" and Upcoming Tour with Big Time Rush and MAX

April 24, 2023

Aisha Tyler Laura Dave and Josh Singer the last thing he told me interview podcast Kyle Meredith

Aisha Tyler, Laura Dave, and Josh Singer on Apple TV+’s The Last Thing He Told Me

April 22, 2023

Loren Gray guilty podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Loren Gray on Taking Her Image Back and Being a Taylor Swift Superfan

April 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Harriet Walter on Silo, Succession, and Acting Alongside The Who’s Roger Daltrey

Menu Shop Search Newsletter