Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Harriet Walter joins the Kyle Meredith With podcast to talk about Apple TV+’s Silo, which tells the story of the last 10 thousand people on earth.

Advertisement

Related Video

The show finds the crew in a mile-deep home that protects them from the toxic, deadly world outside, sheltering Walter and co-stars Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Common, David Oyelowo, and Rashida Jones. The legendary actress discusses the world building of the series; playing a character who’s lived underground all of her life; and what it might look like if her characters from Succession, Ted Lasso, and Silo were to ever have dinner together.

Speaking of Succession, Walter tells us that she’s keeping up with the show in real time along with the rest of us.

“I watch along with everybody else,” she explains. “It’s the show that keeps giving. Even though I know what happens, I didn’t actually see it. I wasn’t there in the room. So, It’s going to be a surprise.”

Advertisement

She also ponders the prophetic nature of science fiction and remembers the time she filmed The Magical Legend of the Leprechauns alongside Kieran Culkin and The Who’s Roger Daltrey.

Listen to Harriet Walter talk Silo, Succession, and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.