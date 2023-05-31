Things got a little heated Tuesday night as Paramore played the first of two Madison Square Garden dates on their ongoing tour (grab tickets here). A couple of rambunctious audience members caught lead singer Hayley Williams’ attention, causing her to intervene from the stage.

Captured by TikTok user madblackbimbo, Williams and the rest of the band were rocking out to the This Is Why track “Figure 8” as two people in the crowd apparently began shoving around others around them. Williams then abruptly stopped mid-song to address them.

“Bullshit! Fuck you! Also, do I see, like — what is happening? Yes, I will embarrass both of you,” Williams shouted from the stage. “Both of you need to find somewhere else to take care of that shit because that’s not happening here.” The band began to play again, starting the song from the top.

Paramore have been adamant in the past about safety at their shows. Last October, they responded to allegations of a male audience member verbally and physically assaulting women in the crowd: “To make things as clear as possible: Paramore shows are meant to be a safe place for people. If you can’t respect that, do not come,” the band wrote in a statement.

Watch the clip of Tuesday night’s incident below.

Paramore’s tour continues through August with support from Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu. Grab tickets to remaining dates at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.