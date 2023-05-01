Menu
Heart’s Ann Wilson Announces Summer 2023 North American Tour

The legendary singer is hitting the road with her backing band Tripsitter

Ann Wilson, photo by Criss Cain
May 1, 2023 | 1:29pm ET

    Ann Wilson of Heart has announced a Summer 2023 North American tour with her backing band Tripsitter.

    Dates kick off July 7th in Toronto and run through August 5th in Kingsford, Michigan, followed weeks later by an August 30th appearance at the New York State Fair in Syracuse.

    A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday (May 4th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code ICONIC, with general sales beginning Friday (May 5th) at 10 a.m. local time. You can also look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Wilson’s backing band Tripsitter includes Ryan Wariner on lead guitar, Tony Lucido on bass, Paul Moak on guitar and keyboards, and Sean Lane on drums.

    Ahead of the upcoming dates, be sure to revisit our review of Wilson’s 2022 tour stop in Port Chester, New York (photo gallery below), where we observed that the legendary singer’s “voice is as strong as ever.”

    Ann Wilson review
    Ann Wilson Sings Her Heart Out on Solo Tour: Recap, Photos + Video

    Below you can see full list of concert dates. Get tickets here.

    Ann Wilson’s 2023 North American Tour Dates:
    07/07 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
    07/08 – Ottawa, ON @ Azrieli Studio
    07/10 – Québec, QC @ Festival D’été De Québec 2023
    07/12 – Wilkes–Barre, PA @ F. M. Kirby Center
    07/14 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park Center Stage
    07/15 – Mequon, WI @ Rotary Park
    07/19 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
    07/21 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts
    07/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
    07/24 – Chattanooga, TN @ Robert Kirk Walker Theatre
    07/25 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
    07/27 – Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre
    07/29 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Dodge Park
    07/30 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
    08/01 – Elk Grove Village, IL @ Mid–Summer Classics Concert Series
    08/03 – Eau Claire, WI @ Pablo Center At The Confluence
    08/05 – Kingsford, MI @ Lodal Park
    08/30 – Syracuse, NY @ New York State Fairgrounds

    Photo Gallery – Ann Wilson at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY in 2022 (click to enlarge and scroll through):

