Heart’s Ann Wilson Announces Summer 2023 North American Tour

Ann Wilson of Heart has announced a Summer 2023 North American tour with her backing band Tripsitter.

Dates kick off July 7th in Toronto and run through August 5th in Kingsford, Michigan, followed weeks later by an August 30th appearance at the New York State Fair in Syracuse.

A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday (May 4th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code ICONIC, with general sales beginning Friday (May 5th) at 10 a.m. local time. You can also look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Wilson’s backing band Tripsitter includes Ryan Wariner on lead guitar, Tony Lucido on bass, Paul Moak on guitar and keyboards, and Sean Lane on drums.

Ahead of the upcoming dates, be sure to revisit our review of Wilson’s 2022 tour stop in Port Chester, New York (photo gallery below), where we observed that the legendary singer’s “voice is as strong as ever.”

Below you can see full list of concert dates.

Ann Wilson’s 2023 North American Tour Dates:

07/07 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

07/08 – Ottawa, ON @ Azrieli Studio

07/10 – Québec, QC @ Festival D’été De Québec 2023

07/12 – Wilkes–Barre, PA @ F. M. Kirby Center

07/14 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park Center Stage

07/15 – Mequon, WI @ Rotary Park

07/19 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

07/21 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts

07/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

07/24 – Chattanooga, TN @ Robert Kirk Walker Theatre

07/25 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

07/27 – Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre

07/29 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Dodge Park

07/30 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

08/01 – Elk Grove Village, IL @ Mid–Summer Classics Concert Series

08/03 – Eau Claire, WI @ Pablo Center At The Confluence

08/05 – Kingsford, MI @ Lodal Park

08/30 – Syracuse, NY @ New York State Fairgrounds

Photo Gallery – Ann Wilson at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY in 2022 (click to enlarge and scroll through):