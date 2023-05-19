Hopscotch 2023: Pavement, Denzel Curry, Japanese Breakfast Top Lineup

Hopscotch Music Festival returns to Raleigh, North Carolina this September, and they’ve revealed their jam-packed 2023 lineup featuring headliners Pavement, Denzel Curry, and Japanese Breakfast. It marks the fest’s biggest lineup since its 2019 iteration.

Other large-font acts hitting the Hopscotch grounds between September 7th-9th include Alvvays, Digable Planets, Soccer Mommy, King Krule, Margo Price, Dinosaur Jr., Sunny Day Real Estate, and American Football, with even more acts to be announced soon. What’s more, Hopscotch will host a batch of comedy sets throughout the weekend featuring Whitmer Thomas, Saturday Night Live breakout Sarah Sherman, and more.

Three-day general admission wristbands are on sale now for $129, with VIP going for $375. Grab yours over at Hopscotch Music Festival’s website, and check out the lineup poster below.

Curry shared his most recent album Melt My Eyez See Your Future in March 2022. In addition to supporting Beck and Phoenix on their co-headlining tour (find tickets at StubHub), Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner is currently preparing a film adaptation of her bestselling memoir Crying in H Mart, to be directed by White Lotus star Will Sharpe. Pavement recently extended their reunion tour dates to include a residency at Brooklyn Steel; you can also grab tickets for those shows at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.