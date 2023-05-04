Menu
How to Get Tickets to 50 Cent’s 2023 Tour

Busta Rhymes and Jeremih will join as special guests

50 cent tickets 2023 the final lap tour busta rhymes jeremih presale onsale dates
50 Cent, photo courtesy of the artist
May 4, 2023 | 1:43pm ET

    50 Cent has unveiled “The Final Lap Tour” for late summer 2023, and tickets to the global trek will give fans a chance to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the “In Da Club” rapper’s career-making debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

    Get seats here, and read on for the full breakdown of dates and ticket details.

    What Is 50 Cent’s Next Tour?

    “The Final Lap Tour” will launch in Salt Lake City on July 21st before heading east via Denver and St. Louis to Nashville, Toronto, and more. 50 Cent will play two shows in his home state of New York between Darien Center on August 5th and Brooklyn on August 9th, followed by performances in Charlotte, Atlanta, and two Florida gigs in Tampa and West Palm Beach. He’ll play Houston, Dallas, and Phoenix on his way to Los Angeles on August 30th, then settle in California for additional dates in Chula Vista, Mountain View, and Sacramento. After sets in Seattle, Winnipeg, Chicago, and more, 50 wraps his North American run in Detroit on September 17th.

    He kicks off the European leg of “The Final Lap Tour” in Amsterdam on September 28th. In October, the Grammy and Emmy winner hits Stockholm, Berlin, Milan, and more, followed by stops in Paris on November 3rd, Dublin on November 6th, and a UK stretch beginning in Glasgow on November 9th. After headlining The O2 in London, he closes in Birmingham on November 12th.

    50 Cent is also slated to appear at Las Vegas’ Lovers & Friends festival on May 6th as well as several European festival dates this summer.

    Who Is Opening for 50 Cent on Tour?

    50 Cent will receive support from fellow New York native Busta Rhymes as well as his “Down On Me” collaborator, Jeremih.

    How Can I Get Tickets for 50 Cent’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets for 50 Cent’s “The Final Lap Tour” will be available via several early access options, starting with a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale on Wednesday, May 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Registration is ongoing through Sunday, May 7th. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, May 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code ICONIC).

    General public access opens on Friday, May 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on-sale, check for seats and deals to all of 50 Cent’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are 50 Cent’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See 50 Cent’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.

    50 Cent 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Lovers & Friends
    05/19 – Miami, FL @ E11EVEN MIAMI
    o6/03 – Boston, MA @ The Grand
    06/28 – Lisbon, PT @ Afro Nation Portugal
    07/09 – London, UK @ Wireless Festival
    07/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
    07/23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    07/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL
    07/27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    07/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    07/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
    07/31 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    08/03 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    08/05 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
    08/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    08/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    08/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    08/11 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
    08/12 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
    08/13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
    08/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
    08/16 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    08/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
    08/19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    08/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
    08/22 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
    08/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    08/25 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    08/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
    08/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
    08/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    08/31 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
    09/02 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    09/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    09/06 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
    09/07 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    09/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    09/10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
    09/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
    09/13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
    09/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    09/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    09/17 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    09/28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
    09/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
    09/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
    10/04 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
    10/05 – Trondheim, NO @ Spektrum
    10/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
    10/09 – Riga, LV @ Arena Riga
    10/11 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
    10/14 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
    10/15 – Oberhausen, DE @ Rudolf-Weber-Arena
    10/20 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
    10/21 – Nice, FR @ Palais Nikaia
    10/22 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
    10/24 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
    10/25 – Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena
    10/26 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
    10/28 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
    10/31 – Strasbourg, FR @ Zenith
    11/02 – Nantes, FR @ Zenith
    11/03 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena
    11/06 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
    11/09 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    11/10 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
    11/11 – London, UK @ The O2
    11/12 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

    50 Cent - The Final Lap Tour

