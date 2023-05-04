How to Get Tickets to 50 Cent’s 2023 Tour

50 Cent has unveiled “The Final Lap Tour” for late summer 2023, and tickets to the global trek will give fans a chance to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the “In Da Club” rapper’s career-making debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

Get seats here, and read on for the full breakdown of dates and ticket details.

What Is 50 Cent’s Next Tour?

“The Final Lap Tour” will launch in Salt Lake City on July 21st before heading east via Denver and St. Louis to Nashville, Toronto, and more. 50 Cent will play two shows in his home state of New York between Darien Center on August 5th and Brooklyn on August 9th, followed by performances in Charlotte, Atlanta, and two Florida gigs in Tampa and West Palm Beach. He’ll play Houston, Dallas, and Phoenix on his way to Los Angeles on August 30th, then settle in California for additional dates in Chula Vista, Mountain View, and Sacramento. After sets in Seattle, Winnipeg, Chicago, and more, 50 wraps his North American run in Detroit on September 17th.

Related Video

He kicks off the European leg of “The Final Lap Tour” in Amsterdam on September 28th. In October, the Grammy and Emmy winner hits Stockholm, Berlin, Milan, and more, followed by stops in Paris on November 3rd, Dublin on November 6th, and a UK stretch beginning in Glasgow on November 9th. After headlining The O2 in London, he closes in Birmingham on November 12th.

Advertisement

50 Cent is also slated to appear at Las Vegas’ Lovers & Friends festival on May 6th as well as several European festival dates this summer.

Who Is Opening for 50 Cent on Tour?

50 Cent will receive support from fellow New York native Busta Rhymes as well as his “Down On Me” collaborator, Jeremih.

How Can I Get Tickets for 50 Cent’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets for 50 Cent’s “The Final Lap Tour” will be available via several early access options, starting with a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale on Wednesday, May 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Registration is ongoing through Sunday, May 7th. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, May 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code ICONIC).

General public access opens on Friday, May 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are on-sale, check for seats and deals to all of 50 Cent’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are 50 Cent’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See 50 Cent’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.

50 Cent 2023 Tour Dates:

05/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Lovers & Friends

05/19 – Miami, FL @ E11EVEN MIAMI

o6/03 – Boston, MA @ The Grand

06/28 – Lisbon, PT @ Afro Nation Portugal

07/09 – London, UK @ Wireless Festival

07/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

07/23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

07/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL

07/27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

07/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/31 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

08/03 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/05 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

08/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

08/11 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

08/12 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

08/13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

08/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08/16 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

08/19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/22 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

08/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/25 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

08/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

08/31 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/02 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/06 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

09/07 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

09/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

09/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

09/13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

09/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/17 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

09/28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

09/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

09/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

10/04 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

10/05 – Trondheim, NO @ Spektrum

10/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

10/09 – Riga, LV @ Arena Riga

10/11 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

10/14 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

10/15 – Oberhausen, DE @ Rudolf-Weber-Arena

10/20 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

10/21 – Nice, FR @ Palais Nikaia

10/22 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

10/24 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

10/25 – Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena

10/26 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

10/28 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

10/31 – Strasbourg, FR @ Zenith

11/02 – Nantes, FR @ Zenith

11/03 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena

11/06 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

11/09 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

11/10 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

11/11 – London, UK @ The O2

11/12 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena