How to Get Tickets to 50 Cent’s 2023 Tour

50 Cent has unveiled “The Final Lap Tour” for late summer 2023, and tickets to the global trek will give fans a chance to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the “In Da Club” rapper’s career-making debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’.
Get seats here, and read on for the full breakdown of dates and ticket details.
What Is 50 Cent’s Next Tour?
“The Final Lap Tour” will launch in Salt Lake City on July 21st before heading east via Denver and St. Louis to Nashville, Toronto, and more. 50 Cent will play two shows in his home state of New York between Darien Center on August 5th and Brooklyn on August 9th, followed by performances in Charlotte, Atlanta, and two Florida gigs in Tampa and West Palm Beach. He’ll play Houston, Dallas, and Phoenix on his way to Los Angeles on August 30th, then settle in California for additional dates in Chula Vista, Mountain View, and Sacramento. After sets in Seattle, Winnipeg, Chicago, and more, 50 wraps his North American run in Detroit on September 17th.
He kicks off the European leg of “The Final Lap Tour” in Amsterdam on September 28th. In October, the Grammy and Emmy winner hits Stockholm, Berlin, Milan, and more, followed by stops in Paris on November 3rd, Dublin on November 6th, and a UK stretch beginning in Glasgow on November 9th. After headlining The O2 in London, he closes in Birmingham on November 12th.
50 Cent is also slated to appear at Las Vegas’ Lovers & Friends festival on May 6th as well as several European festival dates this summer.
Who Is Opening for 50 Cent on Tour?
50 Cent will receive support from fellow New York native Busta Rhymes as well as his “Down On Me” collaborator, Jeremih.
How Can I Get Tickets for 50 Cent’s 2023 Tour?
Tickets for 50 Cent’s “The Final Lap Tour” will be available via several early access options, starting with a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale on Wednesday, May 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Registration is ongoing through Sunday, May 7th. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, May 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code ICONIC).
General public access opens on Friday, May 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Once tickets are on-sale, check for seats and deals to all of 50 Cent’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
What Are 50 Cent’s 2023 Tour Dates?
See 50 Cent’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.
50 Cent 2023 Tour Dates:
05/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Lovers & Friends
05/19 – Miami, FL @ E11EVEN MIAMI
o6/03 – Boston, MA @ The Grand
06/28 – Lisbon, PT @ Afro Nation Portugal
07/09 – London, UK @ Wireless Festival
07/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
07/23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
07/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL
07/27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
07/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
07/31 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
08/03 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/05 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/11 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
08/12 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
08/13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
08/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
08/16 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
08/19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/22 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
08/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/25 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
08/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
08/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
08/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
08/31 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/02 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/06 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
09/07 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
09/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
09/13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
09/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/17 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
09/28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
09/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
09/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
10/04 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
10/05 – Trondheim, NO @ Spektrum
10/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
10/09 – Riga, LV @ Arena Riga
10/11 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
10/14 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
10/15 – Oberhausen, DE @ Rudolf-Weber-Arena
10/20 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
10/21 – Nice, FR @ Palais Nikaia
10/22 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
10/24 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
10/25 – Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena
10/26 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
10/28 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
10/31 – Strasbourg, FR @ Zenith
11/02 – Nantes, FR @ Zenith
11/03 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena
11/06 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
11/09 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
11/10 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
11/11 – London, UK @ The O2
11/12 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena