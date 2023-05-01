Menu
How to Get Tickets to Aerosmith’s 2023-2024 Farewell Tour

The band shared in a statement, "It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT!"

aerosmith tickets 2023 2024 peace out farewell final tour
May 1, 2023 | 3:41pm ET

    Aerosmith have revealed dates to their 2023-2024 “Peace Out” farewell tour, and tickets to their final, 40-city North American excursion are quickly going up for grabs (get them here).

    “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT!” the band shared in a statement. “Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.” The group added that original drummer Joey Kramer would not be able to attend in order “to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

    Read on for the full breakdown of dates and ticket details

    What Is Aerosmith’s Next Tour?

    The “Peace Out” final tour launches in Philadelphia on September 2nd and includes dates in Toronto, Chicago, and Detroit within the first month. In October, Aerosmith hits Atlanta, St. Louis, Indianapolis, and more before continuing to Texas for stops in Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas. They’ll play in Denver on November 19th; Portland, Oregon on November 25th; and Seattle on November 28th, then open December in San Francisco. After shows in Los Angeles and Phoenix, they’ll jet to the East Coast to close out the year in Newark, New Jersey on December 28th and their hometown of Boston on December 31st.

    Aerosmith will kick off their 2024 stretch in Cincinnati on January 4th. They’ll stop in Louisville, Kentucky and Tennessee between Nashville and Knoxville before heading north to Buffalo, New York on January 16th. The band will headline New York’s Madison Square Garden on January 19th, followed by a performance in Columbus, Ohio on January 23rd and the final date in Montreal in January 26th.

    Who Is Opening for Aerosmith on Tour?

    The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will sign off with support from The Black Crowes on their new “Peace Out” final tour.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Aerosmith’s 2023-2024 Tour?

    Aerosmith tickets will be available all at once with general public access opening Friday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on-sale, check for seats and deals to all of Aerosmith’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Aerosmith’s 2023-2024 Tour Dates?

    See Aerosmith’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their future shows here.

    Aerosmith 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
    09/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    09/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    09/09 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    09/15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    09/18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    09/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    09/24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    09/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    10/11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    10/14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    10/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    10/20 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
    10/23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    10/26 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    10/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    11/01 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Arena
    11/04 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
    11/07 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    11/10 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
    11/13 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    11/16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    11/19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    11/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
    11/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    11/28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    12/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    12/04 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
    12/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
    12/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    12/28 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    12/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    01/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Arena
    01/07 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
    01/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    01/13 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
    01/16 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
    01/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    01/23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
    01/26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

