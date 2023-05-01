How to Get Tickets to Aerosmith’s 2023-2024 Farewell Tour

Aerosmith have revealed dates to their 2023-2024 “Peace Out” farewell tour, and tickets to their final, 40-city North American excursion are quickly going up for grabs (get them here).

“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT!” the band shared in a statement. “Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.” The group added that original drummer Joey Kramer would not be able to attend in order “to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

Read on for the full breakdown of dates and ticket details

What Is Aerosmith’s Next Tour?

Related Video

The “Peace Out” final tour launches in Philadelphia on September 2nd and includes dates in Toronto, Chicago, and Detroit within the first month. In October, Aerosmith hits Atlanta, St. Louis, Indianapolis, and more before continuing to Texas for stops in Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas. They’ll play in Denver on November 19th; Portland, Oregon on November 25th; and Seattle on November 28th, then open December in San Francisco. After shows in Los Angeles and Phoenix, they’ll jet to the East Coast to close out the year in Newark, New Jersey on December 28th and their hometown of Boston on December 31st.

Advertisement

Aerosmith will kick off their 2024 stretch in Cincinnati on January 4th. They’ll stop in Louisville, Kentucky and Tennessee between Nashville and Knoxville before heading north to Buffalo, New York on January 16th. The band will headline New York’s Madison Square Garden on January 19th, followed by a performance in Columbus, Ohio on January 23rd and the final date in Montreal in January 26th.

Who Is Opening for Aerosmith on Tour?

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will sign off with support from The Black Crowes on their new “Peace Out” final tour.

How Can I Get Tickets for Aerosmith’s 2023-2024 Tour?

Aerosmith tickets will be available all at once with general public access opening Friday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are on-sale, check for seats and deals to all of Aerosmith’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Aerosmith’s 2023-2024 Tour Dates?

See Aerosmith’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their future shows here.

Aerosmith 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

09/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/09 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

09/24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

09/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/20 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena

10/23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/26 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

11/01 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Arena

11/04 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

11/07 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

11/10 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

11/13 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

11/16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

11/19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

11/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

11/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

12/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

12/04 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

12/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

12/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

12/28 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

12/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

01/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Arena

01/07 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

01/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

01/13 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

01/16 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

01/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

01/23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

01/26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre