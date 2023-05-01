How to Get Tickets to Aerosmith’s 2023-2024 Farewell Tour

Aerosmith have revealed dates to their 2023-2024 “Peace Out” farewell tour, and tickets to their final, 40-city North American excursion are quickly going up for grabs (get them here).
“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT!” the band shared in a statement. “Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.” The group added that original drummer Joey Kramer would not be able to attend in order “to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”
Read on for the full breakdown of dates and ticket details
What Is Aerosmith’s Next Tour?
The “Peace Out” final tour launches in Philadelphia on September 2nd and includes dates in Toronto, Chicago, and Detroit within the first month. In October, Aerosmith hits Atlanta, St. Louis, Indianapolis, and more before continuing to Texas for stops in Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas. They’ll play in Denver on November 19th; Portland, Oregon on November 25th; and Seattle on November 28th, then open December in San Francisco. After shows in Los Angeles and Phoenix, they’ll jet to the East Coast to close out the year in Newark, New Jersey on December 28th and their hometown of Boston on December 31st.
Aerosmith will kick off their 2024 stretch in Cincinnati on January 4th. They’ll stop in Louisville, Kentucky and Tennessee between Nashville and Knoxville before heading north to Buffalo, New York on January 16th. The band will headline New York’s Madison Square Garden on January 19th, followed by a performance in Columbus, Ohio on January 23rd and the final date in Montreal in January 26th.
Who Is Opening for Aerosmith on Tour?
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will sign off with support from The Black Crowes on their new “Peace Out” final tour.
How Can I Get Tickets for Aerosmith’s 2023-2024 Tour?
Aerosmith tickets will be available all at once with general public access opening Friday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Once tickets are on-sale, check for seats and deals to all of Aerosmith’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
What Are Aerosmith’s 2023-2024 Tour Dates?
See Aerosmith’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their future shows here.
Aerosmith 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
09/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/09 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
09/24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
09/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/20 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
10/23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/26 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
11/01 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Arena
11/04 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
11/07 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/10 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
11/13 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
11/16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
11/19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
11/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
11/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
12/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
12/04 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
12/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
12/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
12/28 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
12/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
01/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Arena
01/07 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
01/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
01/13 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
01/16 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
01/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
01/23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
01/26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre