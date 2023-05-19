K-pop group aespa has mapped out their first global trek. In addition to festival appearances already announced earlier in the year, including a stop at Governors Ball, this tour will see the four-member group making stops in the US, Brazil, and more. Titled “aespa LIVE TOUR 2023 ‘SYNK : HYPER LINE,'” the tour will kick off in Los Angeles in August.

What Is aespa’s 2023 Tour?

After releasing their third mini album, MY WORLD, aespa will be taking their music on the road in a big way. The tour will take Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning to 14 cities across the globe, kicking off in Los Angeles and making stops in Dallas, Miami, Atlanta, Washington DC, Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn and more before proceeding to Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Germany, England, and France in September.

In a statement, the group confirmed that they would be performing recent cuts from MY WORLD alongside fan favorites from previous records like “Black Mamba” and “Illusion.”

Who Is Opening for aespa?

No opener has been announced for “SYNK : HYPER LINE,” and most K-pop acts typically appear without opening acts.

How Can I Get Tickets for aespa’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets for the Latin American and European dates will vary by market; find details and event info below.

Sept 8 – Mexico: Tickets available starting Wednesday, May 24 @ 9 AM CST. General onsale begins Thursday, May 25 at 11 AM local time. For complete ticketing info visit Ticketmaster.com.mx.

Sept 11 – Brazil: Tickets available starting with general onsale on Monday, May 22 at 10 AM local. For complete ticketing info visit Ticketmaster.com.br.

Sept 14 – Chile: Tickets available starting Monday, May 22 @ 11 AM CLST. General onsale begins Wednesday, May 24 at 11 AM local time. For complete ticketing info visit Ticketmaster.cl.

EUROPEAN TICKETS: See ticketing timing per market below.

Sept 25 – Germany: Tickets available starting Wednesday, May 24 @ 10 AM CEST. General onsale begins Friday, May 26 at 10 AM local time. For complete ticketing info visit LiveNation.de.

Sept 28 – London, UK: Tickets available starting Wednesday, May 24 @ 10 AM BST. General onsale begins Friday, May 26 at 10 AM local time. For complete ticketing info visit LiveNation.co.uk.

Sept 30 – France: Tickets available starting Thursday, May 25 @ 10 AM CEST. General onsale begins Friday, May 26 at 10 AM local time. For complete ticketing info visit LiveNation.fr.

What Are aespa’s 2023 Tour Dates?

08/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

08/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/22 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

08/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

08/27 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

08/30 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

09/02 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

09/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center*

09/08 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes

09/11 – Sao Paolo, BR @ Espaço Unimed

09/14 – Santiago, CL @ Teatro Caupolican

09/26 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

09/28 – London, UK @ The O2

09/30 – Paris, FR @ Dôme de Paris