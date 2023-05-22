Menu
How to Get Tickets to Andrea Bocelli’s 2023-2024 Tour

Including performances with local orchestral accompaniment

Andrea Bocelli: Live in Concert
May 22, 2023 | 11:17am ET

    Andrea Bocelli has continued to give fans “The Greatest Gift” with tickets to an extensive global trek this summer leading into his latest “US Holiday Tour.” Similar to his “In Concert” series, the Italian tenor will once again partner with local orchestras on select dates as he completes his North American winter excursion.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Andrea Bocelli’s Next Tour?

    The “2023 US Holiday Tour” will follow European live dates starting in Rome on June 10th. The summer jaunt hits Lisbon, Athens, Madrid, and more, then heads into the fall with a four-day stretch in Germany. The European leg wraps in Kaunas, Lithuania on November 24th.

    Andrea Bocelli will launch the “2023 US Holiday Tour” in San Antonio on November 29th. He’ll play Dallas the following night, then kick off December with stops to Louisville, Boston, and Philadelphia. After performances in Hartford, Connecticut and Baltimore, the world-renowned vocalist will headline two shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden on December 13th-14th. He’ll close the US leg with back-to-back outings in Hollywood, Florida on December 16th-17th.

    Looking ahead to 2024, Bocelli has booked a performance date in Prague, Czechia on January 13th as well as one night in São Paulo, Brazil on May 26th.

    Who Is Opening for Andrea Bocelli on Tour?

    Bocelli’s performances will not include an opener or tour support, but a handful of dates will feature hefty accompaniment. He’ll be joined by the Louisville Orchestra during their hometown gig on December 2nd, and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will offer support for their corresponding show on December 10th.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Andrea Bocelli’s 2023-2024 Tour?

    Tickets for all dates on Andrea Bocelli’s 2023-2024 itinerary are available to purchase via StubHub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Meanwhile, you can grab seats to the singer’s international dates through Viagogo.

    What Are Andrea Bocelli’s 2023-2024 Tour Dates?

    See Andrea Bocelli’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    Andrea Bocelli 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
    06/10 — Rome, IT @ Terme Di Caracalla
    06/30 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
    07/01 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
    07/15 — Klagenfurt, AT @ Worthersee Stadion
    07/16 — Lourdes, FR @ Sanctuary of our Lady Stadion
    07/18 — Athens, GR @ Olympic Stadium of Athens
    07/27 — Lajatico, IT @ Teatro del Silenzio
    07/29 — Lajatico, IT @ Teatro del Silenzio
    08/26 — Vaduz, LI @ Marktplatzgarage
    08/26 — Chorzów, PO @ Stadion Ślaski
    09/01 — Taormina, IT @ Teatro Antico
    09/02 — Taormina, IT @ Teatro Antico
    09/20 — Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center
    09/21 — Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center
    10/12 — Oberhausen, DE @ König-Pilsener Arena
    10/14 — Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena
    10/17 — Leipzig, DE @ Quarterback Immobilien Arena
    10/19 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
    11/17 — Wien, AT @ Stadthalle
    11/20 — Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
    11/24 — Kaunas, LT @ Zalgirio Arena
    11/29 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
    11/30 — Dallas, TX @ AAC
    12/02 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Arena ^
    12/06 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    12/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    12/09 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center * First time in Hartford in 25 years
    12/10 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena +
    12/13 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    12/14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    12/16 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    12/17 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    01/13/24 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
    05/26/24 — São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

    ^ = w/ Louisville Orchestra
    + = w/ Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

