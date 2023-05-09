How to Get Tickets to Becky G’s 2023 Tour

Becky G just kicked off Summer 2023 with a mainstage performance at Coachella, and she’s now inviting fans to her first US headlining trek, the “Mi Casa Tu Casa Tour” (get tickets here).

In a statement, the “MAMIII” singer shared, “I’m so excited to go out on the road for my first ever headlining tour and to see all my beautiful fans and supporters across the country in these intimate settings. It’s going to be so special and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!”

Check for seats here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Becky G’s Next Tour?

Becky G explained the concept behind her 2023 “Mi Casa Tu Casa Tour” to Variety, saying the upcoming live event “is about inviting people into an intimate experience with me… I really want it to feel personal and connect with my fans in that way, because we’ll build nuestra casa [our home] in every city, together.”

The US trek launches in Boston on September 14th, followed by stops to New York City; Tysons, Virginia; and Charlotte, North Carolina. Becky G hits Atlanta on September 21st, then spends two nights in Florida between Orlando and Hollywood. She’ll then settle in Texas for a full week of shows in Sugar Land, Grand Prairie, San Antonio, McAllen, and El Paso.

In October, she’ll host headline dates in San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Jose. Afterwards, the US tour wraps in Phoenix on October 14th.

Who Is Opening for Becky G on Tour?

No opener or supporting act has been announced yet for the “Mi Casa Tu Casa Tour,” but Becky G sure has no shortage of collaborators to call on, from Karol G to her recent Coachella surprise guests Peso Pluma, Marca MP, Fuerza Regida, and Natti Natasha.

How Can I Get Tickets for Becky G’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets to Becky G’s “Mi Casa Tu Casa Tour” are available to claim now for Fan Club members as well as American Express cardholders. A Ticketmaster pre-sale opens on Wednesday, May 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code ICONIC), followed by pre-sales from Spotify, venues, and local offers.

General public on-sale follows on Friday, May 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, you can check for seats and deals to all of Becky G's upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub's FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Becky G’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Becky G’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her future shows here.

Becky G 2023 Tour Dates:

05/13 – Mexico City, MX @ Tecate Emblema Festival

05/27 – Montreal, QC @ Festival Fuego Fuego

05/27 – Chicago, IL @ Sueños Festival

08/11 – Rosarito, MX @ Baja Beach Fest

9/14 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

9/16 – New York, NY @ United Palace Theatre

9/17 – Tysons, VA @ Capital One Hall

9/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

9/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

9/22 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

9/23 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Hollywood

9/27 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

9/28 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

9/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

10/01 – McAllen, TX @ McAllen Performing Arts Center

10/03 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

10/06 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

10/08 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

10/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona State Fair